Bukom Banku's Wife Akorkor Martha Mesmerises Her Husband With Her New Look
- A video of Bukom Banku's wife, Akorkor Martha, in streetwear has mesmerised fans on social media
- The retired boxer's beautiful wife flaunted her fashion sense as she showcased her outfit meant for a date with her husband
- Scores of netizens thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the viral couple
The wife of retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku has stoked a frenzy online after a video of her showcasing her fashion sense surfaced online.
The boxer, who is known for his viral TikTok moments, published the video of his beautiful wife on July 8.
In the video, Akorkor Martha was seen in a varsity hoodie paired with an ankle-length jeans skirt.
Bukom Banku's wife, who is often too shy to feature in her husband's skits, led the charge as she talked about her new look.
Bukom Banku, impressed with his wife's looks, jumped into the frame to hail her as the best lady in Ghana.
The retired boxer hugged Akorkor Martha tightly and told fans about their plans to celebrate a mutual friend's birthday.
Bukom Banku retired from boxing in 2023. He fought in 30 bouts, out of which he won 29, with 21 being technical knockouts.
Despite retiring from boxing, Bukom Banku has kept his name alive with his hilarious online content.
Bukom Banku takes his wife on vacation
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bukom Banku took his wife out on vacation during this year's Easter holidays.
The viral sensation appeared to have taken his wife to Kwahu to experience this year's Easter celebrations.
Bukom Banku later shared his moments dancing and dining with his wife as they enjoyed their vacation. On their vacation, Bukom Banku ran into several top personalities, including Ghana's new Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.
