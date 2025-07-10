Kwaku Manu has featured his household, which now includes comedian Funny Face, in a new skit

The film spotlights the actor's daughter, whose impeccable command over the English language proves to be hard to match for Funny Face

Several scenes from the skit have surfaced on social media as netizens praise the young girl

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has featured Funny Face, his young daughter and a mutual friend in a new movie.

The movie mirrors life in their household. In the film, Funny Face acts as a friend to Kwaku Manu, a single father to a troublesome daughter.

Several scenes of the film have popped up on social media.

In one scene, young Vida, Kwaku Manu's daughter with the actor's U.S.-based ex-wife, faces off with a lady who is trying to become his step-mum.

During their heated exchange, Vida rudely asks the lady to leave his dad's room. The lady offended by Vida's attitude calls on Funny Face for help, but the youngster acts too stubborn to be tamed.

Scores of netizens expressed their admiration for Kwaku Manu's daughter after watching the scene.

Others were impressed by how the movie mixes the realities of Kwaku Manu's divorce and Funny Face's legal and mental woes.

Kwaku Manu complains about cost of living

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu complained about the high cost of living in Ghana.

He said in an interview that every worker in Ghana deserved to take home a minimum of GH₵10,000 as their monthly salary.

Kwaku Manu noted that as a father of four children, he spends an exorbitant amount of money on his children's daily upkeep.

