Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu was spotted in a cosy moment with Charlotte Durban, aka Charly D, as she sat on his lap in a flirty video shared on Instagram

The video comes years after Kwaku Manu’s 2021 divorce from his ex-wife Naa Okailey, who relocated to the US and remarried a white man

Social media users shared excited reactions, with some hoping Kwaku Manu had found true love, while others warned him to be cautious

Kumawood superstar Kwaku Manu has stirred relationship rumours on social media after he was spotted in a loved-up video with Samuel Osei Kufuor’s baby mama, Charlotte Durban, aka Charly D.

Charly D, an actress and influencer, shared the video to her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, showing her and Kwaku Manu seated in a cosy outdoor setting.

She looked to be in a flirty mood as she sat down on him, while Kwaku Manu portrayed himself feeling shy.

He attempted to hide himself from the camera while Charlotte looked at him with adoring eyes.

The video had a background sound hinting at a romantic entanglement between the two, as the narrator said they had finally found someone to settle down with after going through heartbreak.

Charly D’s video with Kwaku Manu sparked widespread social media reactions as many Ghanians described their behaviour as couple-like.

Kwaku Manu speaks about divorce

Actor Kwaku Manu suffered public heartbreak when his marriage to his ex-wife and mother of his three children, Naa Okailey, ended in 2021.

Ghanaians expressed sympathy for his situation as his wife relocated to the United States to remarry an American national.

Kwaku Manu later said he understood the reasons for his breakup, even though he felt sadness at the end of that chapter of his life.

Since then, the actor has not officially unveiled any new boo, raising expectations among Ghanaians as they wait to find out the lady who will finally win his heart.

Kwaku Manu’s loved-up video stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared excited reactions to the video of Kwaku Manu in a loved-up moment with Charly D.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

akuaampoh said:

"All I want for him is a good woman, a woman who will love him not for his fame or money but for who he is. For better or for worse, he's a hard-working, responsible man and father; he deserves true love😍."

michael.bestman.18 wrote:

"Kwaku Manu. The lady is so nice, people will disturb her, so please go for someone lower."

iamprincejoey commented:

"You be good actress rough, currently watching your scene on km TV 😂😂😂 , you broke Funny Face's heart."

iceberry.gh said:

"Ade no apicki, apicki apicki apicki 🤣"

ianticky wrote:

"Why is he looking at the camera like he’s guilty of something?"

Kwaku Manu gives dating advice

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu advised young men to make money before thinking about dating or getting married.

Speaking in an interview, the Kumawood star said financial stability was key to maintaining a stable family and handling responsibilities.

He further added that men should make money before having children, as money makes caring for a family much easier, reducing stress on the individual.

