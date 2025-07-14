NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua has dismissed claims that former President Kufuor is being sidelined by the party

Kodua explained that Kufuor remains an integral figure in party decisions and is regularly represented at NEC meetings

He clarified that the viral video of Kufuor’s remarks is years old and taken out of context

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has denied allegations that former President John Agyekum Kufuor has been sidelined by the party.

Kodua emphasised that the former President remains a respected figure within the NPP and continues to play an important role in party affairs.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, dismisses claims of sidelining former President John Agyekum Kufuor. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show on Monday, July 14, 2025, Mr Kodua said former President Kufuor had always been represented in all discussions and decisions taken by the party.

"We all know that in the NPP, under this Fourth Republic, Mr Kufuor is the first leader to win power for us, and we are proud of this legacy. We are excited to have a former President of Kufuor's calibre in our party. So there's no way the party can sideline him," Mr Kodua said.

"If you look at the composition of our National Executives, as stipulated in the party constitution, all past presidents are members of the National Executive Committee (NEC). So every time we hold a meeting, we invite him, and he is usually represented by two aides. For every meeting that we hold, we always send his aides a notice of the meeting, and they acknowledge receipt of the notice," he added.

Watch the video below:

Former President Kufuor complains of neglect

The NPP General Secretary's interview was in response to recent claims that the party has been sidelining the former President.

In a resurfaced interview, former President Kufuor, a founding member of the NPP, expressed frustration about how the political party reportedly treats him.

He complained bitterly about being ignored during decision-making, adding that he was not even invited to NEC meetings.

Justin Frimpong Kodua, however, stated that the former President granted that interview several years ago, questioning why it has suddenly resurfaced.

"This video was even before we launched our Patriotic Institute. We can all attest to the fact that Mr Kufuor was in attendance at the launch. So can someone who has been sidelined be at the launch of the Patriotic Institute and even give a speech?" he quizzed.

Mr Kodua further stated that portions of the former President's interview circulating on social media did not reflect exactly what he is reported to have said, urging calm among the rank and file of the party.

Justin Frimpong Kodua discloses NPP is firming up plans to set up a school, the "Patriotic Institute" to provide training to members on the formation's ideologies. Photo credit: Justin Frimpong Kodua.

Source: UGC

NPP launches a party school

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) launched a party school, the "Patriotic Institute," to educate members on its ideologies and core values.

According to the General Secretary, the school offered structured training across all regions, with participants receiving certificates upon completion.

The NPP's initiative aimed to strengthen its ideological foundation and promote unity among members.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh