Samini, a known NPP sympathiser, has commended John Mahama and his government's performance within the first six months

The reggae-dancehall star singled out the government's ORAL and other anti-corruption efforts for praise

He urged the Mahama not to relent in his bid to bring corrupt officials in the erstwhile Akufo-Addo government to book

Renowned reggae-dancehall artiste, Samini, known in private life as Emmanuel Andrew Samini, has publicly praised President John Dramani Mahama's administration for pursuing corruption.

Samini expressed satisfaction with the government's anti-corruption efforts against former officials from the previous Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking during an interview on Joy Prime on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Samini pointed to the work being done under the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, the Attorney-General's office, and other investigative bodies under the current administration.

Samini, a known supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), did not hesitate to applaud the government's progress in investigating corruption-related offences and bringing charges against suspects from the previous administration.

"As I speak to you, currently what we are seeing I am a happy Ghanaian and I like the fact that people are being brought to book and justice is being served or it seems like justice is going to be served," Samini stated.

The My Own hitmaker emphasised that his patriotic duty supersedes political considerations when it comes to accountability.

"I won't sit down here and be walking on eggshells because I think that maybe a certain favourite of mine might be in trouble because there are issues," he declared.

Samini, who released a song for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign for the 2024 elections, stressed his belief that all public officials who misappropriate state funds should face the full force of the law, regardless of their political background.

Watch Samini's song for Bawumia's 2024 campaign below:

"I believe that if you are put in a public office, it is your responsibility to save Ghana and keep the public purse at heart, but if you come and do anything dubious, you should be brought to book," the musician explained.

The reggae star specifically commended both the President and the judicial system for their performance in tackling corruption cases.

"The President and the Judiciary system are doing a good job. So far, I would say that's the area that I have seen a lot of action, anything else I think it is too early to throw too much light on," Samini concluded

Watch Samini's interview on Joy Prime below:

Samini blasted for congratulating Mahama

The assessment of Mahama's government by Samini comes after the musician suffered a backlash over comments he made about the president.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Samini had, in a social media post, congratulated Mahama after his inauguration on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 and urged him to work hard to lift Ghanaians out of the country's current economic strife.

Samini's social media post triggered negative reactions from Ghanaians, who criticised him because of his NPP association.

