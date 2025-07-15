Afia Schwarzenegger has opened up about her 11-year-old daughter Pena Boakye's aspirations

The viral sensation said her young daughter had set her eyes on becoming a lawyer or a politician

She shared her huge aspirations for Pena to defend the young girl's heavily criticised lifestyle

Ghanaian viral sensation Afia Schwarzenegger has shed light on what her daughter Adiepena Boakye-Duaha, aka Pena, will become when she grows up.

Afia, in a recent video after Pena's 11th birthday celebrations, talked more about her daughter in a live TikTok interaction.

The controversial social media commentator during the live show shared her daughter's aspirations to become a politician or lawyer.

"At age 6, she told her she would become a lawyer. At age 9, she said she would become a politician and a lawyer, and that's how she does things," Afia shared.

According to Afia, she expects her daughter to become the first lady of Ghana or the Ashanti kingdom.

"When this Otumfuo passes, the next one will marry Adiepena. If you see her, you'll know that she's set for greatness," Afia Schwar established.

As such, Afia Schwarzenegger said that her daughter had taken Samira Bawumia as her role model.

Afia Schwarzenegger shared Pena's aspirations in defence of the young girl's heavily criticised lifestyle.

On July 11, when Adiepena celebrated her 11th birthday, she shared some photos of herself in makeup and well-done hair.

Netizens chastised Afia for allowing her daughter to start using cosmetic procedures at an early age, making her look like an adult.

In her defence, her mother, Afia Schwarzenegger, admitted that she had no problem with her daughter's lifestyle choices because she wanted her to be a lady.

Medikal visits Pena in school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Medikal had visited Pena in school to surprise her on her birthday.

Medikal stormed the Lyron International School Complex in Spintex, where the comedienne’s daughter, Adiepena Geiling Amakona Boakye-Duah, aka Pena, was celebrating her 11th birthday.

The rapper donated souvenirs to the children in Pena’s class, with the items branded with photos of either Pena or Medikal.

