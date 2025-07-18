Self-acclaimed Igbo King Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu's Ghanaian wife has addressed the media over the backlash her husband has received

Nanahemaa Ekua Tsetsewa I rubbished the allegations against her husband and sent a warning to Ghanaians, who are outraged by the controversy

Igbo King Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu's Ghanaian wife's remarks about the controversy triggered mixed reactions from netizens

The self-proclaimed Igbo King, Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu's Ghanaian wife, Nanahemaa Ekua Tsetsewa I of Biriwa, has broken her silence on the controversy around her husband's alleged plans to establish a Kingdom in the country.

In a press conference on Friday, July 18, 2025, she shared that she and her husband had been married for 28 years with five children, who lived in Ghana. She noted that three of her children were currently pursuing their tertiary education at prestigious universities in Ghana.

Nanahemaa Ekua Tsetsewa I claimed that her husband was enstooled as a King by his Igbo people in Ghana to lead them and that he had not conferred the title on himself.

She also dismissed the allegations against her husband, Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, stating that they were all lies.

The Igbo King's wife called out the media and Ghanaians for creating the uproar about her husband's alleged plans without reaching out to her to speak on the matter.

According to her, the calls for her husband and Nigerians to be deported could negatively impact the development of the country, as foreigners would avoid coming to Ghana to carry out projects or initiatives that would benefit the citizens.

Nanahemaa Ekua Tsetsewa I urged Ghanaians to approach them for information whenever matters concerning her husband and his people arise.

She noted that her husband was the only Nigerian living in her residence, with the rest of its occupants being Ashanti and Fante workers who earn monthly salaries.

The Igbo King's wife dismissed claims that her husband had brought numerous Nigerians from their home country to live in their home.

Nanahemaa Ekua Tsetsewa I appealed to Ghanaians to exercise patience and ignore all the allegations against her husband.

Controversy over Igbo King's plans in Ghana

Ghanaians expressed concerns and outrage over the presence of the supposed Igbo King in the country after rumours emerged that he had secured about 50 plots of land for an ambitious Igbo community project around Old Ningo.

In a viral video, Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu shared his intention to establish Igbo schools, a market, a garden, a large palace, a 100-room guest house, and a 2,000-seater auditorium.

He also indicated that the streets in his planned village would be named after prominent Igbo personalities, including Nnamdi Azikiwe and his father, among others.

The controversy around Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu has gathered national attention, with several prominent traditional leaders and political figures publicly speaking on the matter.

The video of the Igbo King's Ghanaian wife defending her husband is below:

Reactions to Igbo King's wife's remarks

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ohemaa_bakhita commented:

"So you called him Igbo chief. So, where is the King from?"

emerald1gh said:

"Madam, we heard what he said. We are not fools. Stop defending the indefensible."

odehye1 wrote:

"You never addressed the claims. Your husband has branded himself a king and has claimed that he’s acquired 50 acres of land to build his kingdom. He said it himself, not us who are alleging. From the information we are gathering, he’s acquired 500 acres in the central region too for similar purposes, and your lineage with the region is deepening the authenticity of such allegations."

Okudzeto Ablakwa warns Igbo King amid controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okudzeto Ablakwa warned the Igbo King amid the controversy about his alleged plans to create his own Kingdom.

The Foreign Affairs Minister called on Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu to respect the laws governing the country after they held a meeting.

During the meeting, the Igbo King apologised for his controversial remarks and clarified that the video was from more than a decade ago.

