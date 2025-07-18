Ghanaian politician Hassan Ayariga clashed with the spokesperson of the Igbo King in Ghana during an appearance on Good Evening Ghana

Ayariga slammed the spokesperson for his claims that the Igbo King had no intention to purchase land to build a kingdom, insisting that they were being dishonest

Social media users hailed Hassan Ayariga for his strong defence of Ghana's sovereignty, with some calling for him to become the next President of Ghana

Ghanaian politician and former flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, clashed with the spokesperson of the Igbo King in Ghana over the alleged construction of an Igbo kingdom in the country.

Hassan Ayariga clashes with the Igbo King, Jude Ihenetu's spokesperson during a fiery debate on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Image credit: @myjoyonline, @ezeigboghanaezeohazurume/Instagram, @metrotvghana

Ayariga and the Igbo King’s spokesperson both appeared on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, hosted by veteran media personality Paul Adom-Otchere, on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The Igbo King in Ghana, Eze Dr. Chuckwudi Jude Ihenetu, sparked widespread debate after a video of a 2013 interview resurfaced on social media.

In the video, he pledged to purchase 50 acres of land near Ningo Prampram in Accra to establish an ‘Igbo Village’ in Ghana, which would be controlled by him.

The plan stirred outrage on social media as Ghanaians kicked against his plan, claiming it violated the country’s sovereignty.

Following the ensuing controversy, the Igbo King was invited by National Security to explain his motives.

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana, his spokesperson said those plans had been scrapped and that they had no intention of establishing a kingdom in Ghana.

Hassan Ayariga blasts Igbo King’s spokesperson

Responding to the assertions of the spokesperson, Hassan Ayariga slammed him for being dishonest.

He said the Igbo King made his plans clear in the 2013 video and subsequently in other interviews years later.

Hassan Ayariga said Ghanaians want to live in peace with their neighbours but would not accept being lied to.

“I have not made a video telling you that the chief of the Igbos got land. They made a video to say that they got land and they are going to build an Igbo kingdom. If you come out and say that video is not true and it was in 2013, but you made that video. I did not make that video for you." Hassan Ayariga said.

He rubbished the claim that the plans were old, alleging that the Igbo King repeated his vision in other interviews.

"In 2017 again, they repeated the same idea, saying that they were going to build another kingdom. It is not me who has come to put words in their mouth,” he said.

Hassan Ayariga’s Igbo King debate stirs reactions

Fred Rice said:

"Give this man his flowers 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Mr Ayariga 😎."

O_mega442 wrote:

"The strongest man in Ghana right now 🔥👏🏽👍🏽."

user💔 commented:

"Masa, he's not a leader bia for Igbo."

Mhaamigal♊️ said:

"All because they want to stop our demonstrations 😭."

PROF INDUSTRIES 💯 wrote:

"We are not brothers in crime 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Exactly 💯."

patriotic citizen commented:

"Let's vote for Hassan Ayariga in the 2028 election."

Okofo_dartey said:

"We are for Ghana and Hassan."

Hassan Ayariga warned about Dr’’ title

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hassan Ayariga was ordered by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to stop using the title of ‘Dr’.

The commission said it had requested documentation explaining why Ayariga used the said title when he had not earned it, but he had failed to respond adequately.

The Commission expressed concern over the widespread use of unverified academic titles, describing it as misleading and leading to an erosion in public confidence.

