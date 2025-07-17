Foreign Affairs Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa has warned Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, a self-acclaimed Igbo King in Ghana, to respect the country's laws

Ihenetu sparked outrage after a 2013 interview resurfaced, where he claimed to have purchased land to establish an Igbo Kingdom in Ghana

Following the controversy, Ihenetu apologised for his remarks, assuring that he no longer supports the idea

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has cautioned Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, a self-acclaimed Igbo King in Ghana, to respect the country's laws and traditions.

Ihenetu has been in the news recently after a viral video surfaced of an old 2013 interview where he claimed to have purchased 50 acres of land to establish an Igbo Kingdom in Ghana.

Many Ghanaians are outraged by some of the claims made by the self-acclaimed Igbo King in the repurposed trending video.

Consequently, the youth in Ghana are planning a nationwide protest on Saturday, July 19, 2025, to register their disapproval against the purported plan by Ihenetu to establish an Igbo Kingdom in their country.

Following this, Okudzeto Ablakwa invited Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu to his office on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

During the meeting with the minister, Ihenetu apologized for the controversy generated by his comments, stating that he had long abandoned the idea and had not purchased any land for the purpose.

The Foreign Affairs Minister emphasised Ghana's welcoming policy towards Africans and people of African descent but stressed the importance of adhering to the country's laws and traditions.

"Yesterday, I invited Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, the gentleman captured in a viral video claiming he intends to establish an Igbo Kingdom in Ghana following an alleged purchase of a tract of land. Izwe clarified that it was an old 2013 interview which he deeply regrets," he wrote on Facebook.

"He assured that he has long abandoned that idea and has not purchased any piece of land for that purpose. Chukwudi conveyed profuse apologies to the President, Government, Chiefs and People of Ghana for the unfortunate agitations his rather ill-advised interview has created," Mr Ablakwa added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Igbo King urged against divisive pronouncement

Okudzeto Ablakwa further urged Ihenetu to avoid divisive and incendiary pronouncements, emphasising the need for calm and restraint.

The Minister also highlighted the strong bond of friendship and brotherhood between Ghana and Nigeria, calling for commentary that promotes African solidarity and avoids xenophobic consequences.

"As I emphasised in the meeting, Ghana is exceptionally proud of its celebrated friendly foreign policy which is welcoming of all to our beautiful and peaceful country, particularly Africans and people of African descent. We are determined to keep championing that Pan-African identity — for which we have attained global renown," he said.

"We however expect all our fellow Africans and guests to adhere to our peaceful and law-abiding traditions and desist from conduct or pronouncements considered unlawful, divisive and incendiary even as they enjoy our famed hospitality. Government urges calm and restraint and recalls the inseparable bond of friendship and brotherhood between Ghana and Nigeria. Let us all in the true spirit of African solidarity guard our commentary so this matter does not degenerate into xenophobic consequences," he added.

NIB reportedly invites Igbo King

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Renowned Ghanaian politician Hassan Ayariga alleged that the Igbo King of Ghana had been invited to the National Intelligence Bureau for questioning.

The founder and leader of the All People's Congress (APC) claimed during an interview that Eze Chukwudi was granted bail after complaining of high blood pressure.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many praising Hassan Ayariga.

