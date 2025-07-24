Nigerian rapper, activist, and cultural advocate Great Okogun has issued a powerful call for justice and restitution during a protest at the British Museum.

Holding a Nigerian flag emblazoned with the words “Stolen from Africa. Reparations!” in front of the museum’s Benin Bronzes exhibit, Okogun demanded the immediate return of the sacred artefacts looted from the Kingdom of Benin in 1897.

Nigerian Artiste Great Okogun Demands Return of Benin Bronzes from British Museum

“You keep our soul behind glass like a trophy,” he declared.

The demonstration was not only symbolic but deeply personal. Great, who is of Esan heritage, uses both his music and public voice to champion African identity, history, and resistance. His message is clear: the continued possession of African cultural items by colonial institutions is a violation of memory, dignity, and justice.

“They keep our ancestors behind glass and call it art,” he said. “But these are sacred items stolen in blood. The world needs to understand. We’re not begging. We’re demanding justice.”

The Benin Bronzes, thousands of which were violently seized during the British invasion of Benin (now in Edo State, Nigeria), remain scattered across institutions in the West. The British Museum holds the largest collection.

Following the protest, Great took to his Instagram @theboyisgreat and launched the hashtag #BringBackOurBronzes, encouraging thousands to sign a petition titled Return Africa’s Stolen Heritage: Repatriation and Reparations Now. The petition is live at: https://chng.it/fghwmrXF6p

In the petition, he calls for the return of looted African artefacts and formal reparations for colonial crimes.

“They weep for the Holocaust and paid what was owed, yet when it comes to Africa, they act as if our blood was never spilt, our shrines never broken, our stories never stolen. Are our ancestors less worthy of remembrance? Is our pain too dark to be seen? If Europe can apologise and pay reparations for the Holocaust, why is Africa’s history treated as disposable?” he asked.

His action joins a growing global movement. Countries such as Germany and the Netherlands have begun returning looted artefacts. Nigeria’s recently opened Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA) stands ready to receive them. Yet the British Museum has remained resistant.

“Africa is rising,” Okogun said. “This generation is awake. We will no longer allow our story to be told by others or for stolen pieces of our identity to sit in silence on foreign soil.”

Great Okogun is standing at the forefront of a cultural revolution demanding justice and the restoration of African heritage.

