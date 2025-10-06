In 2008, an eight-year-old girl captured the hearts of football fans during the AFCON final in Ghana, despite the host nation missing out on the title

Seventeen years later, the once-iconic girl, Mimi Boateng, has grown into a brilliant young woman and is now an engineer in the United Kingdom

Netizens who came across the viral video were full of admiration, flooding the comments section with heartfelt reactions

A touching video of Mimi Boateng, the charming eight-year-old girl who presented the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy during the 2008 final in Accra, has resurfaced online, stirring nostalgia across the continent.

The clip, shared by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), shows a confident young Mimi carried in a palanquin as she proudly held the glittering trophy before the much-anticipated final between Egypt and Cameroon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Video of Mimi Boateng from AFCON 2008 resurfaces

That evening, Egypt clinched victory through Mohamed Aboutrika’s 76th-minute strike, sealing back-to-back continental titles after their triumph in 2006, according to Al Jazeera.

The Pharaohs went on to strengthen their legacy as Africa’s most successful side, taking their trophy count to seven AFCON trophies after clinching the 2010 title.

Watch highlights of the 2008 AFCON final:

Seventeen years later, the resurfaced footage has rekindled fond memories of Mimi’s iconic appearance, which many fans regard as one of the most memorable moments of the 2008 tournament.

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration for the young Ghanaian, describing her as a “symbol of African pride” who beautifully represented the continent’s culture and grace.

@OyokunyiOkon wrote:

“This is amazing and timeless.”

@AvitusMuga95109 added:

“Africa blended in culture and love for goodness.”

Another fan, @Punz4, described it as

“Iconic moment in African football history.”

A proud Ghanaian user, @GHnationalist57, chimed in:

“Proudly Ghanaian. Our culture and history are so beautiful.”

@iSHOT1O1 simply summed up the sentiment:

“Always refreshing.”

Mimi Boateng’s brief but powerful moment on the grand stage remains a defining image of the 2008 AFCON — a timeless reminder that even the smallest figures can make the biggest impact.

Where is Mimi Boateng?

At the time of her unforgettable appearance, Mimi was a pupil at SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College in Tema.

Nearly two decades on, she has grown into an accomplished young woman, pursuing a career far removed from the football spotlight.

Checks by YEN.com.gh on LinkedIn reveal that Mimi earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from University College London and currently works as a project analyst with EY.

Though she now lives abroad, her passion for Ghanaian football remains undimmed.

“I get very passionate when I’m watching Ghana football. Off late we’ve been very disappointing, so I tend not to watch many matches,” she admitted to PulseGH in a previous interview.

“That said, every time I say I won’t watch a Ghana game, I end up watching. I’m hopeful that, eventually, we’ll pick up again.”

Now 25, Mimi’s story continues to inspire many who fondly remember her as the little girl who once stole the show at Africa’s biggest football event — a moment of pure innocence and pride that still warms hearts across the continent.

Mourinho watched 2008 AFCON final in Ghana

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that an old photo of Jose Mourinho watching the 2008 AFCON final in Ghana had resurfaced.

His presence at the tournament, especially during the final between Egypt and Cameroon, was widely interpreted as a gesture of respect and admiration for African football.

