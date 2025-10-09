Daddy Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, and her children have filed an injunction against his funeral, claiming they were excluded from all preparations

Daddy Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, and her children have filed an injunction against the funeral of the late musician.

Akosua Serwaa drags Daddy Lumba's funeral planning committee to court and declares Odo Broni as an 'illegitimate' wife.

In a press statement issued on October 9, 2025, and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akosua Serwaa, who described herself as Daddy Lumba’s legally wedded wife, was not consulted in planning Lumba's funeral.

“On 8th October 2025, Abusuapanyin Kofi Wusu granted an interview in which he publicly announced a funeral date for Mr. Fosuh - without consulting Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosuh (the legal wife) or their children. This action shows a complete lack of respect for the immediate family, who must make appropriate preparations before traveling to Ghana for the funeral,” the statement said.

She said she and her children heard the news through social media, which she described as disturbing.

Akosua Serwaa alleged that she had been sidelined throughout the funeral preparations, pointing a finger at Lumba’s abusuapanin, Kofi Owusu.

“Since the passing of Mr. Fosuh, there has been a continuous and deliberate effort to marginalise Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosuh, the wedded wife, in all funeral-related decisions. This behavior is unacceptable and contrary to both cultural and moral principles,” it added.

The statement added that to resolve all issues, she had initiated legal procedures to seek an injunction against the funeral.

Akosua Serwaa slams Odo Broni

In another part, the statement sought to clarify the confusion over Daddy Lumba’s marital status.

Since the highlife legend’s death, debate has emerged over who should be his rightful widow as he had two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori Atta, whom he called Odo Broni.

Akosua Serwaa shut down the debate, declaring herself the late singer’s legally wedded wife and any other alleged wives as illegitimate.

“We also wish to remind the public that Mr. Charles Kwadwo Fosuh was a citizen of the Federal Republic of Germany, and was legally married to Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosuh on 23rd December 2004 in Bornheim, Germany. Under German law, no man who is already legally married can enter into another marriage,” the statement continued.

