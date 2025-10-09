Akosua Serwaa, the wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has taken legal action against Transitions Funeral Home

In addition to suing the funeral home, Akosua Serwaa also filed legal claims against Kofi Owusu Fosu, the head of the Fosu family

Priscilla Ofori, known as Odo Broni was also sued for their role in the decision to deposit her late husband's body without her approval

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has initiated legal action against Transitions Funeral Home, commonly known as Enterprise Funeral Service, for storing her late husband's body without her approval.

Akosua Serwaa Sues Funeral Home for Unauthorized Storage of Daddy Lumba’s Body

Source: TikTok

In addition to the funeral home, Akosua Serwaa has also sued the head of the Fosu family, Kofi Owusu Fosu, and Priscilla Ofori, widely known as Odo Broni, for depositing her husband’s body without her consent.

Akosua Serwaa sues Transition Funeral Home

According to a court document dated October 2, 2025, and which was posted by GhanaWeb on October 9, 2025, Akosua Serwaa Fosu has filed a writ of summons seeking several declarations, including recognition as the only surviving spouse of the late musician and the sole individual entitled to perform his widowhood rites.

Akosua Serwaa Sues Transition Funeral Home For The Unauthorised Storage of Daddy Lumba’s Body

Source: Instagram

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer stated in the legal document that the first defendant (Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu) and second defendant (Odo Broni) deposited the body of her late husband at Transitions Funeral Home (third defendant), under the pretense that the second defendant, Odo Broni, was the surviving spouse.

The document further states that the third defendants are preparing to release the body to the first and second defendants without following the law.

Akosua Serwaa Sues Transition Funeral Home For The Unauthorised Storage of Daddy Lumba’s Body

Source: TikTok

Read Akosua Serwaa's Statement of Claim

This legal document was a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim filed by Akosua Serwaah Fosuh, wife of the late Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly called Daddy Lumba who died on July 26, 2025.

Plaintiff:

Akosua Serwaah Fosuh, residing in Bornheim Sechtem, Germany.

Defendants:

Abusua-Panin Kofi Owusu (head of the deceased's family) - Abuakwa, Kumasi. Priscilla Ofori (a.k.a. Odo Broni) - Accra. Transitions Funeral Home (a.k.a. Enterprise Funeral Services) - Haatso, Accra.

In the writ, Akosua Serwaa asked the court to:

Declare her as the only surviving spouse of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba).

Declare that she alone has the legal right to perform his widowhood rites.

Restrain the first defendant, Kofi Owusu Fosu, from recognizing or dealing with the second defendant, Priscilla Ofori Atta (Odo Broni), as a spouse of the deceased.

Restrain Odo Broni from publicly presenting herself as the surviving wife of the late musician.

Akosua Serwaa shares details about her marriage

In her statement of claim, Akosua Serwaa asserted that she legally married Daddy Lumba on December 23 (year unspecified) under German law at the Civil Marriage Registry in Bornheim, Germany.

She highlighted that they lived together in Germany and had three children: Calvin Kwadwo Fosu (31), Charlyn Fosu (24), and Ciara Fosu (20).

Akosua Serwaa maintained that as of Daddy Lumba’s passing on July 26, 2025, their marriage was still valid and legally binding.

Despite this, she has claimed that she has been excluded from all preparations for the musician’s burial and final funeral rites, which are scheduled for December 6, 2025.

She further stated that the family head, Kofi Owusu Fosu, informed her that she would not be allowed to perform the widowhood rites, a role traditionally reserved for the legal spouse.

Akosua Serwaa Sues Transition Funeral Home For The Unauthorised Storage of Daddy Lumba’s Body

Source: Instagram

Akosua Serwaa sues Odo Broni

The writ also alleged that after Daddy Lumba’s death, Odo Broni surfaced, claiming to be married to the late singer and to have had children with him. According to the plaintiff, the family head has expressed an intention to allow Odo Broni to perform the widowhood rites. Akosua Serwaa argues this is unlawful, as she believes Odo Broni was never legally married to the deceased.

Additionally, Akosua Serwaa claimed that both the family head and Odo Broni have proceeded with funeral arrangements without her knowledge or involvement. This includes printing invitation letters with Odo Broni’s contact information.

Akosua Serwaa has contended that unless the court intervenes, she will be unjustly denied her rightful place as the only legally recognised spouse of the late musician.

Swipe to read the full legal document:

Lumba's body to transported by road to Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the head of the planning committee for the late Daddy Lumba's funeral who shared new information online.

In an exclusive interview he disclosed how the late legendary musician Daddy Lumba's body would be transported to the funeral grounds.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions in the comments section.

Source: YEN.com.gh