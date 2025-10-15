"Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin is a Disgrace": Fan Angry Amid Odo Broni and Akosua Serwaa's Issues
- An angry fan has reacted to the growing tensions between Daddy Lumba's wives, Odo Broni and Akosua Serwaa
- The fan, in a video, blamed the issues on the late legendary highlife singer's family head, Kofi Owusu
- Her frustrations appear to have resonated with scores of fans who are unhappy about the drama after Daddy Lumba's death
A staunch fan of the late Daddy Lumba has expressed her frustrations with the singer's Abusuapanin (family head).
In a video making the rounds on social media, the fan angrily addressed the issues after Daddy Lumba's death, which he blamed on the late singer's abusuapanin, Kofi Owusu.
"He needs to stand aside as the family head. He has disgraced the family," the fan asserted.
The fan's remarks come after Kofi Owusu's sudden backing for Odo Broni as the legitimate wife of Daddy Lumba.
Previously, Kofi Owusu had clarified that Odo Broni was only a mistress. He said that the only woman he knew as Daddy Lumba's wife was Akosua Serwaa.
Kofi Owusu's statement means both women are expected to perform widow rites at Daddy Lumba's upcoming funeral and possibly share in the late singer's estate.
"At the start, he told us he did not know Odo Broni. He said he never followed Daddy Lumba to witness his marriage to Odo Broni. Later, he came to tell us the opposite. That means, he doesn't know what he's about as a family head."
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the fan noted that the family head's confusing stance on the matter has deepened the divide between the camps of Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.
Akosua Serwaa recently filed a lawsuit against Odo Broni and her late husband's family.
Chief among her demands is a request to the court to recognise her as the only legitimate spouse of the late singer, as per her lawyer.
She wants Odo Broni, the singer's partner in Ghana, with whom he has several children, to be acknowledged as a mistress.
Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit is currently standing as a hindrance to the funeral of Daddy Lumba, who died on July 26, this year.
Fans descend on Daddy Lumba's family head
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.
Bigbaby said:
"He's now saying Daddy and Akosua have been divorced."
KobbyIMF wrote:
"Woman respect wate. From the onset, you can see that DL and his family had issues for a long time, so Abusuapanin was minding his business."
SUMSUMU POLICE 👮 commented:
"Yes, he caused all this brouhaha."
@Xabikwamealonso shared:
"The Abusua panin has never been part of any Daddy Lumba’s marriage."
Eunice Ampomaa commented:
"So DL couldn't do anything for the second woman oo, then DL too he didn't try oo."
Abusuapanin addresses Daddy Lumba's widows
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu had called for peace between Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni.
Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin said the family would decide who is the legitimate widow, adding they could decide that Akosua Serwaa, Odo Broni, or even both would be recognised as the widow during his funeral.
He pleaded with them not to disgrace their late husband by repeating the hostility exhibited during the one-week observance.
Source: YEN.com.gh
