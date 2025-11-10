Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, the head of the late musician Daddy Lumba's family, has been spotted publicly after Manhyia's ruling on his dispute with Ernestina Fosu.

Akosua Serwaa and her sister-in-law, Ernestina Fosu, have been embroiled in a legal dispute with her sister-wife, Odo Broni, and her husband's family head, Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, in recent months.

They filed a lawsuit against Daddy Lumba's second wife, the family head, and the Transitions Funeral Home to seek an interlocutory injunction on her late husband’s funeral, which was scheduled for December 6.

The musician's first wife accused the family head of sidelining her from the funeral committee's meetings. She also claimed that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application and granted Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu the approval to proceed with the funeral.

Displeased with the court's decision, Ernestina invoked Otumfuo's Great Oath against him to halt her late brother's funeral and involve traditional leaders to settle the matter.

Both parties have subsequently visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on several occasions for a meeting with sub-chiefs over the dispute.

Daddy Lumba's funeral committee dissolved

On November 10, Ernestina and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu visited Manhyia for the third time in a few days for a verdict on the ongoing dispute regarding Daddy Lumba's funeral arrangements.

Various sub-chiefs in the Ashanti Kingdom, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's linguist, Baffour Kantankrakye, were present for the meeting behind closed doors.

In a report from the blog platform, By Grace TV, which was present in Manhyia, the Asantehene's traditional leaders had ruled in favour of Ernestina.

Per the directive from the Manhyia Palace, Daddy Lumba's funeral committee was dissolved, and the burial will no longer be held on December 6.

Reports also indicate that the late singer's sister and other members of the family had been granted the authority to conduct a second autopsy on their late relative.

Abusuapanin makes public appearance after Manhyia meeting

Following his loss in the dispute with Ernestina Fosu, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu was spotted exiting the Manhyia Palace after the meeting.

In a video, Daddy Lumba's family head wore his black cloth and looked sad as he walked down the street outside the palace with his relative. It appeared that the defeat had dampened his spirit.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu later encountered a young man, presumed to be his relative, with whom he conversed before approaching his car to depart.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin's public appearance stirs reactions

New date for Daddy Lumba's funeral emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a new date for the late Daddy Lumba's funeral service emerged after Ernestina Fosu and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's meeting at the Manhyia Palace.

The funeral service, which was originally scheduled for December 6 was rescheduled for another day.

