Akosua Serwaa's childhood friend has broken her silence on the legal dispute between the late Daddy Lumba's family members

In a video, the lady backed the late singer's first wife to perform the widowhood rites at her husband's funeral

Akosua Serwaa's childhood friend also dismissed claims about Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni's marriage

A childhood friend of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has weighed in on the ongoing family dispute that has erupted in the late highlife musician's family.

The late music icon's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, recently filed a court injunction against her late husband's family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Boahene, Transitions Funeral Home, and co-wife Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

In a press statement released on social media, Akosua Serwaa claimed that her late husband's family did not consult her before deciding on the date for his funeral.

She also alleged that she had been the victim of certain disrespectful acts from Daddy Lumba's family head and had only heard about her late husband's funeral date on social media.

The late musician's lawyers also responded with a press release, levelling some accusations against the first wife.

Akosua Serwaa's friend speaks on legal dispute

In an interview with media personality Oheneba Serwaa Bonsu on Monday, October 13, 2025, the childhood friend of Akosua Serwaa declared her support for Daddy Lumba's first wife in the ongoing legal dispute.

She recounted how the late Aben Wo Ha hitmaker met and tied the knot with his first wife over four decades ago.

She noted that Akosua Serwaa alone should be bestowed with the sole responsibility of undertaking the widowhood rites during Daddy Lumba's funeral service in December.

She stated that her childhood friend was still married to her husband despite claims that she divorced him traditionally in 2018.

The elderly woman noted that Akosua Serwaa had suffered during her marriage to Daddy Lumba and deserved to carry out the widowhood rites as per the Akan customs.

She also dismissed claims that the late highlife musician got married to Odo Broni before he passed away.

The video of Akosua Serwaa's childhood friend speaking about Daddy Lumba's family legal dispute is below:

Dr Panee warns Akosua Serwaa

Veteran Ghanaian musician Dr Panee warned Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, not to attend his funeral scheduled for December 6.

He alleged that the late musician’s family head, Kofi Owusu (Abusuapanin), and his second wife, Odo Broni, were conspiring against her.

Dr Panee also warned Akosua Serwaa that her life may be in danger if she comes to Ghana for her late husband's funeral.

The video of Dr Panee warning Akosua Serwaa not to attend her husband's funeral service is below:

Ajagurajah criticises Akosua Serwaa over court injunction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah criticised Akosua Serwaa over her decision to file a court injunction on Daddy Lumba's funeral.

In an interview, the spiritual leader claimed that the late singer's first wife would not be successful in her battle against Odo Broni.

Ajagurajah also threw his support for Daddy Lumba's second wife, whom he claimed deserved to inherit his properties after her immense contribution to his life.



