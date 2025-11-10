The funeral committee for the late highlife musician Daddy Lumba has been dissolved following a meeting between his feuding family members at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Daddy Lumba’s Funeral Committee Dissolved After Ernestina Fosu Wins Over Abusuapanin at Manhyia

Daddy Lumba's family has been embroiled in a publicised feud since his demise at 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The late singer's elder sister, Ernestina, and first wife, Akosua Serwaa, had previously filed an interlocutory injunction against second wife Odo Broni, the family head, and Transitions Funeral Home to halt the December 6 funeral.

Daddy Lumba's first wife accused the family head of sidelining her from the funeral committee's meetings. She also claimed that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

She and Ernestina have made several demands, including the conducting of a new autopsy and investigations to be conducted to determine the cause of the late singer's demise before his burial.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application and gave Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu the go-ahead to proceed with the funeral.

Displeased with the court's decision, Ernestina invoked Otumfuo's Great Oath against him to halt her late brother's funeral and involve traditional leaders to settle the matter.

Daddy Lumba's funeral committee dissolved

On November 10, Ernestina and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu visited Manhyia for the third time in a few days for a verdict on the ongoing dispute regarding Daddy Lumba's funeral arrangements.

Various sub-chiefs in the Ashanti Kingdom, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's linguist, Baffour Kantankrakye, were present for the meeting behind closed doors.

In a report from the blog platform, By Grace TV, which was present in Manhyia, the Asantehene's traditional leaders had ruled in favour of Ernestina.

Per the directive from the Manhyia Palace, Daddy Lumba's funeral committee has been dissolved and the burial will no longer be held on December 6.

Reports also indicate that the late singer's sister and other members of the family had been granted the authority to conduct a second autopsy on their late relative.

