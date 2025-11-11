Odo Broni's supporters have reacted to Manhyia's ruling on Ernestina Fosu and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's dispute

In a video, Daddy Lumba's second wife's supporters held prayers and worship session on social media

Footage of Odo Broni's supporters' solemn response to the Manhyia ruling has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

The supporters of the late Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, have reacted to the ruling from Otumfuo's sub-chiefs regarding the dispute between Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu and Ernestina Fosu.

On Monday, November 10, 2025, Daddy Lumba's elder sister, Ernestina, and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu visited Manhyia for the third time in a few days for a verdict on the ongoing dispute regarding the late singer's funeral arrangements.

Various sub-chiefs in the Ashanti Kingdom, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's linguist, Baffour Kantankrakye, were present for the meeting behind closed doors.

During the meeting, the funeral service for the late Daddy Lumba was postponed from the originally planned date of December 6 to December 13.

Otumfuo's sub-chiefs also granted other reliefs sought by Ernestina, including giving the go-ahead for a new autopsy to be conducted on her late brother and dissolving the funeral committee headed by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Odo Broni's supporters pray and worship

Following the verdict from Otumfuo's sub-chiefs at the Manhyia Palace, Odo Broni's supporters, who publicly supported the Abusuapanin in the matter, were left in a sad and emotional state.

During the TikTok live session on Monday night, the second wife's supporters, led by the controversial evangelist and social media personality Freda Afriyie, embarked on a prayer and worship session.

As others prayed and sang emotional songs, Freda, who has repeatedly backed Odo Broni and levelled severe accusations against Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and Ernestina, broke down in tears.

She later covered her face with a white handkerchief as the others continued to pray to God to intercede on the second wife's behalf in the ongoing legal dispute between the late singer's two spouses.

The TikTok video of Odo Broni's supporters holding a prayer and worship session after the Manhyia ruling is below:

Abusuapanin makes public appearance after Manhyia meeting

Following his loss in the dispute with Ernestina Fosu, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu was spotted exiting the Manhyia Palace after the meeting.

In a video, Daddy Lumba's family head wore his black cloth and looked sad as he walked down the street outside the palace with his relative. It appeared that the defeat had dampened his spirit.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu later encountered a young man, presumed to be his relative, with whom he conversed before approaching his car to depart.

The video of Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu making his first public appearance is below:

Odo Broni's supporters stir reactions

Daddy Lumba's grandmother cautions Abusuapanin, Odo Broni

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's grandmother cautioned Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni after Ernestina Fosu's victory at Manhyia.

In a video, the elderly woman noted that Odo Broni was not the legitimate wife of her late grandson and that the family head had also been rendered powerless.

Daddy Lumba's grandmother also publicly declared her support for Akosua Serwaa as she celebrated Ernestina's victory.

