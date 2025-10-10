A huge frenzy is swelling up arpund Daddy Lumba's funeral scheduled for December 7 in Kumasi

An Asante Chief has weighed in on Akosua Serwaa's injunction ahead of Daddy Lumba's funeral scheduled for December 6, in Kumasi.

Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba's wife whom he married in Germany, filed the lawsuit on October 3, challenging the funeral arrangements by a funerak committee she's not satisfied with.

Chief among her demands is a request to the court to recognise her as the only legitimate spouse of the late singer, as per her lawyer.

She wants Odo Broni, the singer's partner in Ghana with whom he has several children, to he acknowledged as a mistress.

Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit is currently standing as a hinderance to funeral of Daddy Lumba who died on July 26, this year.

"The wife has no right to delay the funeral": Assinhene

According to Otumfuo Osei Tutu's Assinhene, Akosua Serwaa's legal injunction might not work.

In an interview, the royal leader hed more light om the the cultutral position of the family which is superior to that of the wife.

The Assinhene noted that, Akosua Serwaa's position as Daddy Lumba's wife means she may only express her grievance bit can't make decisions for the family.

"Once an individual dies, the deceased becomes the family's property. Neither the person's wife nor their children have any power over the corpse.".

Journalist addresses Odo Broni's alleged injunction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Media addressed the reports about Odo Broni and her mother allegedly filing an injunction against them.

In a video, media personality Serwaa Bonsu denied the reports, which she claimed were fake and untrue.

She also dismissed allegations of conspiring with Akosua Serwaa to publicly tarnish Odo Broni's reputation.

Source: YEN.com.gh