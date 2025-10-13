Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has shared a new video of herself showing her major physical transformation

In the latest video, the actress showcased her consistent weight loss journey and a new, slimmer look

Scores of fans expressed their admiration for Vivian Jill in the comments section

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has given fans a glimpse of her new look after undergoing a highly impactful weight loss journey.

Vivian Jill shows off her new look after undergoing weight loss journey. Photo source: VivianJillLawrence

The celebrated Kumawood actress took to social media to proudly flaunt her beautiful transformation.

In a recent video, the actress was seen in a blue dress jamming to an Amapiano song as she prepared to go on set.

Vivian Jill's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

KIᑎG 🇬🇭 said:

Where is grandma mafia... come see oo your granddaughter is showing her beauty 😍

Drizzy Doris commented:

You call this cutie under 16 grandma eiii waniso moa awu anaa 😂😂 I love this new look I swear 🥰🥰🥰

Spurgeon Wigglesworth shared:

If youngsters are going u Dey, and if Mama’s are going u also Dey. Herrh Queen of the motherland 🥰

Obaapa_Affisatu commented:

My 💎Queen is good at what she does and that is why I ❤️her soo much❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥

NanaHemaaa’s CLOSET🛍️❤️ noted:

"Awww she’s 🤭using some of my bed sheets and the duvet 🤭🤭🤭❤❤."

FLORABUNKS shared:

"Show me the way to reduce… I’m size 16 and I want to drop to 14 or 12."

NEVER GIVE UP commented:

"Who is the first person to bring the idea of makeup to the world please 🙏 i need a humble answer."

henriettagyanko added:

"My beautiful Actress be blessed in Jesus name,i love u than myself mpo.This is called woman indeed ♥."

