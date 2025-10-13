Vivian Jill Shows off Her New Look, Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her
- Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has shared a new video of herself showing her major physical transformation
- In the latest video, the actress showcased her consistent weight loss journey and a new, slimmer look
- Scores of fans expressed their admiration for Vivian Jill in the comments section
Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence has given fans a glimpse of her new look after undergoing a highly impactful weight loss journey.
The celebrated Kumawood actress took to social media to proudly flaunt her beautiful transformation.
In a recent video, the actress was seen in a blue dress jamming to an Amapiano song as she prepared to go on set.
Vivian Jill's new look stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.
KIᑎG 🇬🇭 said:
Where is grandma mafia... come see oo your granddaughter is showing her beauty 😍
Drizzy Doris commented:
You call this cutie under 16 grandma eiii waniso moa awu anaa 😂😂 I love this new look I swear 🥰🥰🥰
Spurgeon Wigglesworth shared:
If youngsters are going u Dey, and if Mama’s are going u also Dey. Herrh Queen of the motherland 🥰
Obaapa_Affisatu commented:
My 💎Queen is good at what she does and that is why I ❤️her soo much❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥
NanaHemaaa’s CLOSET🛍️❤️ noted:
"Awww she’s 🤭using some of my bed sheets and the duvet 🤭🤭🤭❤❤."
FLORABUNKS shared:
"Show me the way to reduce… I’m size 16 and I want to drop to 14 or 12."
NEVER GIVE UP commented:
"Who is the first person to bring the idea of makeup to the world please 🙏 i need a humble answer."
henriettagyanko added:
"My beautiful Actress be blessed in Jesus name,i love u than myself mpo.This is called woman indeed ♥."
Source: YEN.com.gh
