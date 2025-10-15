TikTok personality Queen Yaa Franka has sadly passed away following a battle with illness

The news of her unfortunate demise was announced by her close friend on TikTok on Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to grieve over the demise of Queen Yaa Franka

Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality Franka, popularly known as Queen Yaa, has reportedly passed away.

The news of the social media personality's demise was announced on TikTok by her colleague and close friend, Efya Sarkodie, in an emotional post on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

According to reports, Queen Yaa, who was also a midwife, succumbed to a severe illness she had been battling for a while. She had been inactive on TikTok since July 18, 2025, when she celebrated her birthday and expressed gratitude to God for her journey in life.

Efya Sarkodie announced the heartbreaking news about her friend, who previously featured in a skit alongside content creators and philanthropists Twins Diaries with her beautiful photos and an emotional tribute.

She wrote:

"Franka, why so soon? 😭😭💔. I wish you could see how people are posting you. 😭💔 In fact, you’ve left out pains in our hearts. 💔🥹 Rest well, girlllll. 💔😭🕊️. Gone but not forgotten."

Queen Yaa's unfortunate passing has sent many of her friends and followers on TikTok into a state of mourning.

The social media post announcing Queen Yaa's untimely demise is below:

TikToker Ewurama Cardi dies in car accident

Queen Yaa's demise comes days after another TikToker, Christabel Ewurama, popularly known as Ewurama Cardi, died in a tragic car accident.

Cardi’s sister and fellow TikTok creator, Regina Kwarfouaa, announced her sister’s untimely death in a post that has gained massive traction on the social media platform.

The late Ewurama Cardi was reportedly based in Nkwateng, a town in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region of Ghana, with her sister before her demise.

Regina shared a snippet of one of their viral videos to mourn her sister’s death with a simple caption In a follow-up video, she stirred sorrow on social media as she wept inconsolably over the devastating loss.

She addressed her late sister in the video, crying emotionally as she described her distress at her kin's death at such a young age.

The TikTok video announcing the death of Ewurama Cardi is below:

Ghanaians mourn Queen Yaa Franka's demise

Many Ghanaians on TikTok have taken to social media to mourn Queen Yaa Franka following her sudden demise. YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from netizens below:

Miss Phlow commented:

"Aww, may her soul rest in perfect peace."

Israel Dwumah wrote:

"I am still trying to figure out what went wrong. Such a humble soul gone like that."

Twumwaa said:

"Too much struggling for a life that can be taken without our consent. Ah 😭🤦🏾♀️💔🕊️….. Rest well, girl. 🕊️💔."

June’s very own wrote:

"Rest easy, colleague of the noble profession. 😭💔."

Actress Salamatu Mohammed passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Salamatu Mohammed passed away while delivering her child at a medical facility in Ghana.

Footage of the late actress being transported to the cemetery for her burial emerged on social media.

Many Ghanaians, including Salamatu Mohammed's fans, took to social media to mourn her unfortunate demise.

