Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has shared a new workout video on Facebook

The proud native of Kwahu wore a daring gym outfit to work out alone after recording the latest episode of the Delay Show

Some social media users have commented on Delay Frimpong Manso's workout routine in the trending video

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, recently posted a workout video on Instagram.

The host of the popular Delay Show encouraged her female followers to embrace a healthier lifestyle through the video.

TV Host Delay works out in a viral video. Photo credit: @delayghana.

TV Host Delay draws attention with her workout

Award-winning TV host Delay was seen in a black spaghetti strap, criss-cross workout top paired with purple, body-flattering leggings for her fitness session.

She sported her signature secret braids hairstyle and went makeup-free, focusing on exercises to lose belly fat, build muscle, and tone her abs.

To maintain a low profile, she wore black sunglasses and a cap, trying to avoid drawing attention to herself as one of Ghana's most famous female celebrities.

The Ghanaian CEO covered her tummy with one hand as she bent down, working on her toned legs.

TV host Delay looks gorgeous in stylish outfits after her workout. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Ghanaians react to Delay's workout video

Some social media users have commented on Delay's viral workout video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Richard Nana Arhin Egyir stated:

"Nature will always be nature."

Angela Yayra stated:

"Body mu aura ne steeeeeze!."

Eyram BN stated:

"Bend down well, I want to see something."

Mohammed Amin stated:

"Great workout video. I like it".

Harrison Moneyson Mensah stated:

"My favourite celerity crush Delay."

The Facebook video is below:

TV host Delay models in a black dress

Ghanaian media personality Delay looked elegant in a two-piece black ensemble for her photoshoot.

She wore a black short-sleeved top and a matching mesh skirt that grazed below her ankles, showcasing her curves.

She completed her look with flawless makeup that enhanced her natural skin tone and accessorised with gold earrings, bracelets, and a wristwatch.

The Instagram photo of Delay rocking a black dress is below:

Delay and Fella Makafui sell bread in town

Deloris Frimpong Manso and Fella Makafui share a close bond, resembling that of an older sister and a younger sister.

Fella Makafui was seen hanging out with Delay as the duo sold bread with marketers at a busy spot in Accra.

The former wife of Samuel Adu Frimpong, known as Medikal, was excited to embark on this unique adventure, holding two loaves of bread in each hand.

The CEO of a clothing brand turned heads with her chic two-piece ensemble and expensive handbag.

The Instagram video of Fella Makafui and TV host Delay selling bread in the street is below:

Delay interviews Snapchat influencer Kwartemaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Delay, who interviewed Snapchat influencer Kwartemaa Andoh about her relationship with Dulcie Boateng.

Kwartemaa Andoh caused a stir as she refused to talk about what made her break ties with her former best friend.

Some social media users admired Delay and Kwartemaa's coordinating outfits and shoes on TikTok.

