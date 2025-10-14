TikTok star Christabel Ewurama, affectionately known as Cardi, has died in a tragic car accident, leaving her sister and followers in mourning

The tragic death was announced by her sister, Regina Kwarfouaa, who broke down in tears in a heartwrenching video dealing with the tragedy

Cardi's death sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many fans sharing emotional tributes to the late influencer

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian TikToker Christabel Ewurama, also known as Cardi, has sadly passed away in a car accident, throwing her friends, family, and followers into mourning.

Ghanaian TikToker Regina Kwarfouaa weeps as she mourns the death of her sister Ewurama Cardi. Image credit: @regina.kwarfouaa

Source: TikTok

Cardi’s sister and fellow TikTok creator, Regina Kwarfouaa, announced her sister’s sad death in a post that has gone viral on the social media platform.

The duo was reportedly based in Nkwateng, a town in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Regina shared a video of one of their viral videos to mourn her sister’s death, adding a simple caption: “RIP”

In a follow-up video, Regina stirred sorrow on social media as she wept inconsolably over the TikToker's death.

She addressed her late sister in the video, crying emotionally as she described her distress at her death at such a young age.

"Cardi, call me. I miss your voice," she wrote.

Ewurama reportedly died in an accident, although details of what caused the crash are being kept under wraps by her family.

The TikTok video announcing the death of Ewurama Cardi is below.

Friends mourn Ewurama Cardi

Following Regina Kwarfouaa's announcement of her sister's death, other TikTok creators who were friends with the deceased took to social media to mourn her.

Close friend Nana Kwadwo shared a video montage of some memorable moments involving the deceased.

"Ama, why so soon?" he wrote.

Other TikTokers also shared similar videos, illustrating the deep ties Cardi had within the creator community and the devastation they were feeling over her untimely death.

Below is a TikTok video mourning Ewurama Cardi following her death.

Reactions to Ewurama Cardi’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the tragic death of Ewurama Cardi and her sister’s distraught response.

Nana Qwame Pétïtîöñ

"May her soul rest in the bosom of the lord."

Abenalove❤️ wrote:

"You make me remember my best friend Angela 💔💔😭😭😭😭."

preetyshee❤️❤️ commented:

"Hmm, my best friend died when I travelled out of Ghana, and she showed herself in a dream wearing black. I asked a friend to check up on her for me because her phone wasn't going through, and I was told she died 2 months ago. I couldn't stand the pain till now."

Ohemaa Mingle Mingle said:

"Ama has really cost us pain paa."

💕🦋Pretty yhaa 🍀❤️ wrote:

"Oh, sorry, my dear, I feel your pain."

Young teacher dies in tragic accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young teacher and National Service personnel, Sarah, died in a tragic accident near Tano Odumase.

The Methodist University College of Education (Metcoe) graduate was returning from church with her family and pastor when their vehicle collided with a VIP bus.

Source: YEN.com.gh