Daddy Lumba’s godmother, Mama Acheampong, has addressed the controversy over which of Daddy Lumba's two wives should be recognised as his legal widow

In a resurfaced video, she stated that many women chased Daddy Lumba due to his fame, fortune, and good looks, but he only loved one woman

Mama Acheampong’s heartfelt words have sparked a wave of emotion online, with many fans interpreting them as confirmation of his true legal wife

Daddy Lumba’s godmother, Mama Acheampong, has addressed the ongoing legal battle between the late music legend’s two wives.

Akosua Serwaa instituted legal action against her late husband’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and his second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, aka Odo Broni.

In a statement released on October 9, 2025, Akosua Serwaa, who described herself as Daddy Lumba’s legally wedded wife, said she was not consulted in planning for her late husband's funeral.

“On 8th October 2025, Abusuapanyin Kofi Wusu granted an interview in which he publicly announced a funeral date for Mr Fosuh - without consulting Mrs Akosua Serwaa Fosuh (the legal wife) or their children. This action shows a complete lack of respect for the immediate family, who must make appropriate preparations before travelling to Ghana for the funeral,” the statement said.

Akosua Serwaa asserted her right as Daddy Lumba's spouse, stating that any other person claiming to be married to the music legend was illegitimate.

The letter concluded with a declaration that a legal action had been instituted at the Kumasi High Court to seek an injunction on the funeral scheduled for December 6.

Daddy Lumba’s godmother addresses wives’ controversy

In an interview with Ghanaian media personality Saddick Adams on August 1, Mama Acheampong stated that Daddy Lumba was often chased by women, even when he was not interested.

She said that despite all the unwanted attention from women, Daddy Lumba remained attached to only one person, his wife Akosua Serwaa.

“A celebrity once chased me, I won't name her because she is one of the most prominent television personalities we have. She told me, 'Mama, tell your son to marry me just for one year, after that, even if he leaves me, I'll be ok'. Everyone wanted to marry Lumba; there were many women chasing him, but he remained devoted to only one woman, Serwaa was his only love." she said.

Mama Acheampong’s comments, which have resurfaced amid the legal tussle, have stirred reactions, with many fans interpreting them as an endorsement of Akosua Serwaa as Daddy Lumba’s legal wife.

The TikTok video of Mama Acheampong addressing the controversy regarding Daddy Lumba's wives is below.

Reactions to Mama Acheampong’s Lumba’s wives' comments

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments in reaction to the video of Mama Acheampong speaking about the situation involving Daddy Lumba’s two wives.

Daily Cast said:

"And people want to lie to us about the truth."

ASHANTI AGUDIE wrote:

"This woman should come out and say something. Please, mummy, come and talk for Akosua Serwaa."

Abla_fafa commented:

"I hope aunty has court money oh because this information hmmm."

Akosuah Serwaa said:

"Yieee atasaa abamu oooo😂😂😂😂😂😂."

One Ghana underscore wrote:

"The one and only Serwaa papa bi."

Daddy Lumba's godmother weeps over his death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's godmother broke down in tears as she visited his residence to mourn after his death.

In a video, the deceased musician's former tutor shared an emotional reaction as she arrived on the premises, stirring sad reactions on social media.

