Edward Akwasi Boateng has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Daddy Lumba's funeral arrangements

In an interview, the veteran gospel star detailed his plan to dissolve his marriage after taking lessons from the current situation

Edward Akwasi Boateng's remarks have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has reacted to the ongoing drama surrounding the family of Daddy Lumba after his demise.

Edward Akwasi Boateng plans to dissolve his marriage over Daddy Lumba's family's court drama.

The upcoming December 6 funeral service for the late music icon is currently in jeopardy after his first wife Akosua Serwaa filed a court injunction against her late husband's family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Boahene, Transitions Funeral Home, and co-wife Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

In a press statement released on social media, Akosua Serwaa claimed she was not consulted in planning her late husband's funeral.

She also alleged that she had been the victim of certain disrespectful acts from Daddy Lumba's family head and had only heard about her late husband's funeral date on social media.

The late musician's lawyers also responded with a press release, levelling some accusations against the first wife.

Edward Akwasi Boateng plans to dissolve marriage

In an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Hello FM on Monday, October 13, 2025, Edward Akwasi Boateng shared that he had learnt lessons from Daddy Lumba's family drama.

He noted that the ongoing situation had convinced him to dissolve his own marriage at the Kumasi Metropilitan Assembly (KMA).

The veteran gospel singer noted that he wanted to avoid a similar situation to Daddy Lumba's after his own demise.

He said:

"I am going to KMA tomorrow to dissolve my marriage. He has taught me a lesson. After all this struggle, someone will come and say she was my rightful wife after I die. But when I was in need, the person ran and left him."

Akwasi Boateng noted that he had not received any divorce papars from his enstranged wife after she separated from him.

He explained that the divorce process was expensive for any individual including his estranged wife and that she could wait until his demise before presenting them to fight for his properties.

The gospel singer said he would personally take the divorce documents to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and prove that his wife had left their marriage.

He said:

"My wife was the one who left me, so she has to file for divorce at the KMA. But she doesn't want to take it there and spend a lot of money. Whoever leaves the partner has to pay a lot of money. So the person won't take it there."

"They will keep the dicorce papers and present them after you pass away, so I will personally take it there to confirm that she has divorced me. They can accept it. I will file for them to end the marriage. She took my name, so she was supposed to take the papers there for them to get money from her to compensate me."

The video of Edward Akwasi Boateng speaking about his plans to dissolve his marriage is below:

Afia Schwarzenegger shares Akosua Serwaa's divorce letter

Edward Akwasi Boateng's remarks comes days after Afia Schwarzenegger shared a copy of a divorce letter, purportedly from Akosua Serwaa to Daddy Lumba in 2018.

Afia Schwarzenegger shares an alleged divorce notice from Akosua Serwaa to Daddy Lumba in 2018.

In the alleged document filed through the Mercer and Company law firm, the late singer's first wife notified her husband of her intention to seek a divorce after 34 years of marriage.

She accused her husband of committing several infranctions, including alleged physical and emotional abuse and extramarital affairs resulting in the birth of 17 children.

Akosua Serwaa also apparently tabled several requests to the late Daddy Lumba, including financial compensation and the sole custody of their two daughters.

Below is the alleged divorce letter from Akosua Serwaa to the late Daddy Lumba:

Edward Akwasi Boateng's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

George commented:

"No more ordinance marriage again and no more church wedding. The battle has ended successfully."

Oprim 1 said:

"The man is making sense. Just present evidence and the marriage will be dissolved to be on the safer side."

Maame Wusuaah wrote:

"I think from now on no man would prefer ordinance marriage ooo eeii 😃."

Edward Akwasi Boateng blasts Broda Sammy

