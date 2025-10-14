Captain Smart has sparked heated debate after accusing Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, of seeking to claim properties she didn’t contribute to

In a video, he praised Odo Broni for caring for the late musician while he was ill and questioned why Akosua Serwaa stayed abroad while her husband battled for his life

Captain Smart’s fiery remarks sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians supporting the broadcaster's position

Ghanaian media personality Godsbrain Blessed Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has stoked controversy on social media after slamming Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

Akosua Serwaa is blasted by media personality, Captain Smart after suing Daddy Lumba's family and his second wife, Odo Broni. Image credit: @beautyqueen_5l, @onuaonline, @daddylumbaofficial

In a viral video recorded on Onua TV on October 14, the outspoken broadcaster accused Akosua Serwaa of seeking to inherit properties she did not work for.

Captain Smart said Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni took great care of him for years while he was seriously sick while Akosua Serwaa stayed away in Germany.

“When Daddy Lumba was sick at Tantra Hills, when they claimed Odo Broni was a small girl taking care of him, where was the big girl? So you want her to take care of a sick man, then you, who was chilling abroad, you want to come and enjoy what was left behind?” he fumed.

Captain Smart added that some married women refuse to carry out their wifely duties, believing they are too big to do so, but if that happens, men like Daddy Lumba and himself would seek ‘small girls’ to fulfil those roles.

“If you're a grown woman and do not behave like a grown woman, a young girl would take your husband. Men of today like young women, so if you're a bit older and you feel you're a big girl and can't properly take care of your husband, a small girl would take over,” he added.

The TikTok video of Captain Smart blasting Daddy Lumba’s first wife is below.

Reactions to Captain Smart’s Akosua Serwaa rant

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video of Captain Smart blasting Akosua Serwaa.

NaNa_KoFi ✝️🎧🎙️⚽🇬🇭🇨🇭🇯🇲 said:

"I don't think Odo Broni is a sidechick but an Angel to DL 🔥."

Cee ❤️🌼🌺 wrote:

"God bless Odo Broni ❤."

Jessjay commented:

"Why didn't you advise your friend Lumba to legally divorce his wife?"

