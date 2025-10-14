Captain Smart Blasts Akosua Serwaa and Backs Odo Broni To Inherit All Properties
- Captain Smart has sparked heated debate after accusing Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, of seeking to claim properties she didn’t contribute to
- In a video, he praised Odo Broni for caring for the late musician while he was ill and questioned why Akosua Serwaa stayed abroad while her husband battled for his life
- Captain Smart’s fiery remarks sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians supporting the broadcaster's position
Ghanaian media personality Godsbrain Blessed Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has stoked controversy on social media after slamming Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa.
In a viral video recorded on Onua TV on October 14, the outspoken broadcaster accused Akosua Serwaa of seeking to inherit properties she did not work for.
Captain Smart said Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni took great care of him for years while he was seriously sick while Akosua Serwaa stayed away in Germany.
“When Daddy Lumba was sick at Tantra Hills, when they claimed Odo Broni was a small girl taking care of him, where was the big girl? So you want her to take care of a sick man, then you, who was chilling abroad, you want to come and enjoy what was left behind?” he fumed.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Captain Smart added that some married women refuse to carry out their wifely duties, believing they are too big to do so, but if that happens, men like Daddy Lumba and himself would seek ‘small girls’ to fulfil those roles.
“If you're a grown woman and do not behave like a grown woman, a young girl would take your husband. Men of today like young women, so if you're a bit older and you feel you're a big girl and can't properly take care of your husband, a small girl would take over,” he added.
The TikTok video of Captain Smart blasting Daddy Lumba’s first wife is below.
Reactions to Captain Smart’s Akosua Serwaa rant
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video of Captain Smart blasting Akosua Serwaa.
NaNa_KoFi ✝️🎧🎙️⚽🇬🇭🇨🇭🇯🇲 said:
"I don't think Odo Broni is a sidechick but an Angel to DL 🔥."
Cee ❤️🌼🌺 wrote:
"God bless Odo Broni ❤."
Jessjay commented:
"Why didn't you advise your friend Lumba to legally divorce his wife?"
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh