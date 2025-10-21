Adwoa Safo and her brother, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, caused a stir online after an awkward exchange at their late father’s residence

In a resurfaced video, Kwadwo Safo Jnr was seen greeting his siblings until he reached Adwoa Safo, who appeared to snub his offer of a handshake

The video resurfaced amid an ongoing power struggle between Kwadwo Safo Jnr and her sister over their father's empire.

Former Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Adwoa Safo and her brother, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, sparked conversations online after an awkward encounter between them resurfaced online.

Adwoa Safo appears to snub Kwadwo Safo Jnr's handshake in resurfaced video. Image credit: @plus1tv, @eddyvibezmedia, @hon.sarah.adwoa.s

Source: TikTok

Apostle Kwadwo Safo, the founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Church and the Kantanka Group of Companies, passed away on September 11, 2025.

His death was announced in a statement released by his daughter and heir apparent, Adwoa Safo, on September 14.

On October 20, a 40-day observance was held for the late preacher at the University of Ghana Sports Complex.

Adwoa Safo ‘snubs’ Kwadwo at 40-day observance

Following the late pastor and industrialist’s death, a power struggle broke out between his two most prominent children over who should succeed as the leader of his business empire.

Amid the controversy, a statement released by the family warned the public against dealing with Kwadwo Safo Jnr, also known as Akofena.

It stated that anyone who held any funeral or business related dealings with him on behalf of the family did so at their own risk.

Following the controversy, Kwadwo Safo Jnr went out of the public eye and made his first appearance in weeks at his father’s 40-day memorial.

In a resurfaced video going viral amid their power struggle, the two siblings interacted following the tragic death of their father.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr was seen walking towards his seat and greeting his siblings, shaking each one by the hand.

When he got to Adwoa Safo, she appeared uninterested in shaking him, snubbing his offered handshake.

He responded by picking her limp hand and shaking it himself to bring an end to the awkward encounter.

The TikTok video of the moment is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh