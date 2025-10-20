Kwadwo Safo Jnr made his first public appearance since his family’s public disclaimer against him when he attended his late father’s 40-day memorial service

The former Kantanka Automobiles CEO was seen seated beside his sister, former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, with both exhibiting a cold demeanour

The moment sparked debate on social media amid the discussion about the deepening rift within the Safo family following Apostle Kwadwo Safo's death

Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Jnr, also known as Akofena, stirred online reactions after he was spotted alongside his sister, Adwoa Safo, at their late father’s 40-day memorial service.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr appears alongside Adwoa Safo at his father's 40-day memorial service on October 20, 2025. Image credit: @safo.akofena, deprincegh, @sarahadwoasafo/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Kwadwo Safo Jnr grabbed headlines several weeks ago after a statement from the family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo warned the public against dealing with him.

The statement warned that anyone who conducted any family-related business with the former Kantanka Automobiles Chief Executive Officer (CEO) does so at their own risk.

“The family of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo wishes to inform the general public that no individual, including Mr Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has been authorised to act on behalf of the family in any transactions related to the businesses of the late Apostle or in connection with the organisation of his funeral. The public is advised to desist from dealing with him on such matters,” the October 6 statement read in part.

The damaging statement emerged amid a reported power struggle between Kwadwo Safo Jnr and his sister, former Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, over their late father’s business.

Below is an Instagram post with details of the family statement.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr attends 40-day memorial

On October 20, 2025, the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo was honored with a 40-day memorial service at the University of Ghana Sports Complex in Accra.

His family, members of the Kristo Asafo Church, and loved ones from the general public appeared at the event.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr was present at the event, marking his first public appearance since the damaging public statement released by the family.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, he arrived at the event in style, grabbing attention after staying out of the public eye for the past few weeks.

In a moment that went viral, he was seen in his sister Adwoa Safo’s company amid their tense succession battle.

The duo was seated in the same row but held no interactions with each other, sparking mixed reactions online.

The viral videos of their appearance at the memorial event are below.

Kwadwo Safo named potential Kristo Asafo leader

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kristo Asafo Church insider Osebo named Kwadwo Safo Jnr as a potential next leader of the church.

Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, Osebo stated that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo had outlined how the succession of his church leadership should be handled once he was no longer around.

He said that the late leader wanted his successor to be chosen among his three sons, Kwadwo Safo Jnr., Nana Yaw, and Junior alias Golden Boy.

Source: YEN.com.gh