Daddy Lumba’s grandmother stirred reactions after celebrating the Manhyia Palace ruling that postponed the late musician's funeral and mandated a second autopsy

In a viral video, she blasted Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu as powerless and declared that Odo Broni could never be recognised as another wife of the late highlife musician

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's subchiefs declared victory for Ernestina Fosuh in her battle with Daddy Lumba's family head during a meeting at Manhyia Palace on November 10, 2025

Daddy Lumba’s grandmother sent a stern warning to the late singer’s second wife, Odo Broni, and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, following Ernestina Fosuh’s victory at the Manhyia Palace.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s subchiefs, including the Sumankwahene, the Dadiesoabahene, and his linguist, Baffour Kantankrakyie, mediated the ongoing Fosuh family conflict on November 10, 2025.

Ernestina Fosuh, also known as Akosua Brimpongmaa, dragged the family head, Kofi Owusu, before the panel for sidelining her from preparations for her brother’s funeral by invoking Otumfuo’s great oath.

She sought multiple reliefs, including the postponement of Daddy Lumba’s funeral from December 6, an autopsy to be conducted to determine what killed him, and for the funeral committee formed by Abusuapanin to be dissolved.

At the November 10 meeting, the chiefs also granted Ernestina Fosuh all her demands, leading to a jubilant mood among her and her supporters.

Daddy Lumba’s grandmother speaks after Manhyia ruling

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Daddy Lumba’s grandmother was seen in a jubilant mood over the verdict.

She slammed Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, describing him as powerless, and took aim at the late musician's second wife, Odo Broni, and her followers.

“Abusuapanin no longer has any power. Akosua Serwaa is the one Daddy Lumba married. If you pick something off the floor and the owner comes back for it, what can you say? He has given birth with Odo Broni, and we would accept the children, but she can never be a wife; she's a mistress. Akosua Serwaa is the only wife we know,” she said.

The late music legend’s grandmother added that Akosua Serwaa cemented her wifely status by organising the burial of Daddy Lumba’s mother when she died, adding that she expected her to do the same when she also passes away.

"Akosua Serwaa buried Daddy Lumba's mother when she passed, and she would be the one to bury me when I die. She should relax, we would fight for her. She is the only widow, we completely support her. I don't know Odo Broni anywhere, she cannot be a widow!" she added.

Ernestina Fosuh jubilates after Manhyia ruling

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, was seen in a jubilant mood following the ruling that came after the family meeting at the Manhyia Palace.

In a video, she looked upbeat and smiled continuously, a sharp contrast from her demeanour in recent weeks. She also thanked those who stood behind her in her battle with the family head.

