Daddy Lumba Funeral: New Date Set for Late Legend’s Burial After Family Meeting at Manhyia
Entertainment

Daddy Lumba Funeral: New Date Set for Late Legend’s Burial After Family Meeting at Manhyia

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
2 min read
  • Daddy Lumba December 6 funeral has been postponed following a ruling by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s subchiefs at the Manhyia Palace on November 10, 2025
  • The decision came the latest meeting adjudicating the case between the late singer's sister, Ernestina Fosuh and family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu
  • In addition to halting the December funeral, the subchiefs ordered a new autopsy on the musician and dissolved the previous funeral committee

Daddy Lumba’s funeral, which has long been scheduled for December 6, 2025, has been postponed following a family meeting at Manhyia Palace.

Ernestina Fosu, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu
Ernestina Fosu smiles with joy as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's subchiefs set new date for Daddy Lumba's funeral amid feud with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu. Image credit: @ohenebamedia
Source: TikTok

Several of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s subchiefs, who heard the ongoing case between Ernestina Fosuh and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu on his behalf, made the decision at the November 10 meeting.

Ernestina Fosuh invoked Otumfuo’s great oath against her uncle, Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, after appearing in court on October 31, 2025.

The great oath, which is rarely invoked, is a last resort for Asantes who feel they are suffering a great injustice.

Ernestina Fosuh resorted to it after all efforts to get her brother’s funeral postponed until an autopsy was conducted fell on deaf ears.

Daddy Lumba’s funeral postponed

Following her invocation of the great oath, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, via his subchiefs, summoned all interested parties to Manhyia Palace for the case to be resolved.

At the latest meeting on November 10, several decisions were taken in favour of Ernestina Fosuh and against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

According to reports, the first victory for Ernestina Fosuh was the postponement of Daddy Lumba’s funeral, which would no longer be held on December 6.

Otumfuo’s subchiefs also reportedly ordered a new autopsy to be conducted on the late musician to uncover what led to his death.

Finally, the funeral committee, which was compiled of several ‘outsiders’ such as Daddy Lumba’s manager, Roman Fada, and former legislator Collins Owusu Amankwah, was dissolved.

Below are TikTok videos with details of the new date for Daddy Lumba’s funeral.

Source: YEN.com.gh

