Daddy Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosu, demanded answers on his cause of death before any burial plans could proceed

She confronted the family head after a court dismissed their injunction against the planned funeral

Ernestina threatened to petition Otumfuo Osei Tutu II if the family fails to investigate her brother’s death

Ernestina Fosu, the sister of the late Daddy Lumba, has strongly demanded that the cause of her brother's death be uncovered before any burial arrangements are made.

This, however, wasn't after she invoked the Otumfuo's Great Oath live on video.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ghanaian highlife musician Daddy Lumba passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the age of 60, after a supposed short illness in Accra.

The burial for Daddy Lumba is scheduled for Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana. The date was confirmed after a court dismissed an injunction application, clearing the way for the family to proceed with the funeral.

Daddy Lumba's sister invokes Otumfuo's Great Oath

However, in a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Daddy Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosu, confronted Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu, angrily telling him that investigations about his death should be done before the burial event.

"We must know the cause of my brother's death before his burial," she said while at the Kumasi High Court premises.

To hammer in her point, Ernestina decided to invoke the Otumfuo's Great Oath to stop Daddy Lamba's Abusuapanin from going ahead with the funeral.

Otumfuo's Great Oath, known in the Twi language as "Ntamkɛseɛ" (or Ntam Kese), is a profound and sacred traditional oath in the Asante Kingdom.

It is not a single, fixed verbal phrase but a solemn invocation that refers to a painful historical event in the Asante monarchy, which is so serious that invoking it casually is considered an abuse of the highest order.

According to tradition, after the invocation has been performed, no one can proceed with the funeral until the matter is presented before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and adjudicated.

Court dismisses Ernestina's injunction application

Her statement comes after she and her sister-in-law, Akosua Serwaa's interlocutory injunction application was dismissed by a court.

In the lawsuit, Daddy Lumba's first wife accused her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

Abusuapanin leaves court under heavy security

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the head of Daddy Lumba's family, Victor Kofi Owusu sparked reactions following his appearance at the Kumasi High Court for Akosua Serwaa's injunction application hearing on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Following the court proceedings, the head of Daddy Lumba's family was spotted leaving the premises following an engagement with the media.

In a video, Kofi Owusu was accompanied by some scary-looking, heavily built men, who served as his private security.

