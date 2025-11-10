Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, broke her silence after winning her case against family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu at Manhyia Palace

At the November 10 sitting, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s subchiefs upheld Ernestina’s request for a new autopsy on her brother and postponed his funeral

Ernestina’s triumph came days after she invoked Otumfuo’s powerful great oath (natamkese) against Abusuapanin on October 31 at the Kumasi High Court premises

Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh has broken her silence following her victory over Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu at Manhyia Palace.

Ernestina Fosuh breaks silence after comprehensive victory over Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu at Manhyia Palace. Image credit: @framesbyabrefa

Source: TikTok

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s subchiefs, sitting on the case involving the Lumba family on his behalf, has postponed his funeral, initially scheduled for December 6, 2025.

At the November 10 meeting, the chiefs also granted other reliefs sought by Ernestina Fosuh, including giving the go-ahead for a new autopsy to be conducted on the late musician and dissolving the funeral committee headed by Abusuapanin.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Akoto Trends, Ernestina Fosuh addressed her significant victory before the chiefs.

She expressed gratitude to all who supported her to secure the demands she had made in the wake of her brother’s death.

The Tiktok video of Ernestina Fosuh speaking is below.

Ernestina Fosuh invokes Otumfuo’s oath

Following a case at the Kumasi High Court on October 31, Daddy Lumba’s frustrated elder sister invoked Otumfuo’s oath (natamkese) on Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

In a viral video, she was seen pursuing Lumba’s family head who was avoiding her.

She invoked the oath, which is believed to be a mysterious ancient oath with immense power.

It calls on the Asantehene to intervene on a matter of great importance and to correct a grave injustice.

Following the invocation of the oath, Ernestina Fosuh and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu were summoned to Manhyia Palace, leading to her victory on November 10.

Below is the Facebook video of Ernestina Fosuh invoking Otumfuo's great oath.

Reactions to Ernestina Fosuh addressing Manhyia ruling

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the video of Ernestina Fosuh speaking following the resolution of her case with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu at Manhyia.

GHOST TOWN,☠️👹 said:

"She should pray this funeral doesn't flop else she won't contain us on social media."

Naaana wrote:

"She’s still not happy 😂."

Mandinita🎀🫶🏾🩷_SAM commented:

"The reason she is not happy is because she wanted the funeral to be next year February but Nana said no."

Maame kk♣️ said:

"6 - 13 December 2025, Masere su😂😂😂😂😂."

Durol wrote:

"S3 wa gyi wani so."

D-LAWAL commented:

"I don't believe this woman 😳 she will tender in another document for protest."

Source: YEN.com.gh