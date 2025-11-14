The mother of TikToker Priscilla Afia Larbi , known as Ephiya Priscy, has recounted her daughter’s final moments in a heartbreaking video

In the video, she stated that she received frantic calls from Accra to come to the 37 Military Hospital and dispatched her sons to check on their sister

Priscilla Afia Larbi died in the El-Wak Stadium stampede during the Ghana Armed Forces screening exercise on November 12, 2025

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The mother of TikToker Priscilla Afia Larbi, popularly known as Ephiya Priscy, stirred sadness on social media as she recounted her daughter’s final moments.

Priscilla Afia Larbi's mother speaks about her final moments.

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the late TikToker’s mother narrated how she received numerous calls about her daughter while she was far away from Accra.

She stated that the first caller who contacted her with her daughter’s number asked her to come to the 37 Military Hospital but she informed the person that she not in Accra.

Priscilla’s mother said after the call, she reached out to her sons and other relatives in the capital to go to the hospital.

She later got a call from her son’s phone but was alarmed to hear the voice of a person different from her son.

The person informed her that her son had collapsed, prompting her to ask about her daughter’s condition that could cause her son to collapse.

She was continuously reassured that her daughter was fine until she arrived and was met with the bad news.

Priscilla Larbi’s mother shook with grief and with tears in her voice as she narrated the sad sequence of events.

The TikTok video is below.

Who is Priscilla Afia Larbi?

Popularly known as Ephiya Priscy, Prisiclla Afia Larbi was a TikTok and Snapchat sensation who won hearts with her lively and vibrant personality.

Her TikTok feed consisted of a lively mixture of dancing videos, laughing, and various videos of smiles and positive energy.

After her death, her last video went viral, showing her dancing with her typical energetic vigour.

Larbi was one of six ladies who died after a stampede broke out at the El-Wak Sports Stadium during a screening exercise for applicants hoping to be selected into the Ghana Armed Forces.

The TikTok video of Priscilla Larbis’ final post is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh