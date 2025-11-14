Matilda Midorse’s elder sister has evoked sorrow online after mourning her deceased sibling with a series of emotional TikTok videos

The 24-year-old was one of six applicants killed when a stampede broke out at the El-Wak Sports Stadium during a Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) screening exercise

The videos mourning her death elicited sorrowful reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing their sympathy with the grieving family

An elder sister of El-Wak stampede victim, Matilda Midorse, has sparked social media sorrow with a video mourning her death.

In a TikTok video, Matilda’s sister shared a video of her departed sibling with a caption lamenting the emotional toll of her passing.

“Akos, your death isn’t easy for mom and dad 😩😭😭💔🕊️. The thought of not seeing you again is so painful 😭💔#rip #alwaysinmyheart #💔😫🥀.” she wrote.

She also shared other videos mourning the death of the 24-year-old, stirring sadness among Ghanaians on social media.

The TikTok videos mourning Matilda Midorse’s death are below.

Matilda Midorse was one of six people killed when a stampede broke out at the El Wak Stadium, located near Burma Camp on November 12, 2025.

Thousands of young Ghanaians assembled at the venue for a screening exercise after applying to join the Ghana Armed Forces, but the stampede truncated those dreams, leaving some dead and many more injured, most of whom were transported to the nearby 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

Matilda Midorse’s father speaks about her death

The videos by Matilda Midorse’s sister mourning her demise were shared after her father broke down in tears during an interview narrating what happened to his daughter.

In a viral video, Midorse’s father, weeping uncontrollably, shared details of his daughter’s final day of life.

He said he had planned to wake her up to go early because of her eagerness, yet when he got to the room she shared with her mother around 4 a.m., he was informed that she had already left.

The distraught father said later in the day, he received a call from a military officer who asked him if he was Matilda’s father, to which he replied in the affirmative.

He stated that the soldier informed him that his daughter had been injured and was at the 37 Military Hospital.

Matilda Midorse's father and some relatives rushed to the hospital, where they met the sad news that his daughter was one of the six victims killed in the stampede.

The heartwrenching video of the stampede victim’s father elicited sympathy on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing their condolences to the grieving father.

The TikTok video of Matilda Midorse’s father speaking about her death is below.

Matilda Midorse's mother mourns her death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Matilda Midorse's mother mourned her daughter's tragic death in a video that stirred sadness online.

In a video, she was seen at her home with grief etched on her face as the family hosted a delegation from the government after their daughter's death.

