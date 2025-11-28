Friends and followers were left devastated after TikToker Tina Tee mysteriously died on November 27, 2025, a day after sharing a cheerful post on social media

The news was announced by fellow creator and vendor Miss Cookycloset, who shared a screenshot of Tina’s comment on her November 26 post to mourn her demise

Tina’s final video showed her happily singing along to Daddy Lumba’s Gyedi, leaving loved ones struggling to come to terms with her abrupt passing

Friends and loved ones have been thrown into mourning following the mysterious death of Ghanaian TikToker, Tina Tee.

TikToker Tina Tee reportedly dies under mysterious circumstances, less than a day after cheerful last post. Image credit: @tinatee02

The vibrant TikToker, who was active in the creator community, reportedly passed away on November 27, 2025.

Popular TikToker and vendor Miss Cookycloset, who has close to 50,000 followers on the platform, announced the tragic news in a heartbreaking post.

She shared a screenshot of a comment Tina Tee made on a post she shared in recent days and expressed disbelief that she had died so soon.

"It was only yesterday that she commented on my post. Whenever she wanted to buy something from me, she would lament over the expense as she felt it would take away from caring from her kids. Oh Tina, where are you going?" Cookycloset lamented.

The TikTok video announcing Tina Tee’s death is below.

Tina’s death has left her friends and loved ones perplexed as she was active on social media up to a day before it occurred.

On November 27, Tina Tee uploaded a video happily singing along to Daddy Lumba’s song Gyedi.

She appeared to be in great spirits and showed no signs of illness or infirmity.

A diehard Daddy Lumba fan, the late TikToker's timeline was filled with videos of her singing or dancing along to his greatest hits.

It’s currently unclear what caused her death, leaving grieving loved ones in the dark as they struggle to grapple with the sudden demise of Tina Tee.

Tina Tee's mysterious death followed another popular TikToker, Young Linda, passing away days after attending her father's funeral.

Below is Tina Tee's last TikTok video.

Reactions to Tina Tee’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of TikToker Tina Tee’s death.

Official Obiadepa Tuagyan 🐍 said:

"Aaaahh....So she did this video yesterday?😌... Hmmm."

deebaby690 wrote:

"Afia, wake up ooooo😭😭😭😭."

Stephen_saintkiziito10 commented:

"Aww, hmmmm, may her soul rest in peace 😭😭."

millifrim said:

"Hmmm ,asem ooo, this world is full of misery 🥲,"

Stephen_saintkiziito10 wrote:

"Asem ooohhh, life hmmm may your soul rest in peace 😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔."

