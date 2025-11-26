Ghanaians online have been plunged into deep sorrow after the sudden death of TikTok fitness star Jay Zee, three weeks before his wedding

Devastated friends and followers shared tributes to the deceased, with many bemoaning his apparent good health just hours before hearing news of his death

News of Jay Zee's death stirred sorrowful reactions from Ghanaians, with many sharing words of kindness and support with his surviving bride, Farida

Social media has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of TikToker Seidu Yahaya, popularly known as Jay Zee.

Popular TikToker Jay Zee reportedly dies three weeks before his wedding to his sweetheart, Farida. Image credit: @seidu.yahaya6, @prettyaisha629

News of the young TikToker’s death went viral on the video-sharing platform on November 24, 2025.

His cause of death has yet to be disclosed, with reports indicating that he was fine and showed no signs of illness before abruptly passing away.

Many friends shared tribute videos to mourn him, expressing their disbelief over the nature of his death.

Jay Zee’s death stirred more sorrow as it emerged that he was only a few weeks away from getting married to his sweetheart, Farida.

"So sad, three weeks left for your wedding day. Hmm." Hajia Bintu said.

According to flyers going viral on TikTok, Jay Zee’s highly anticipated wedding was scheduled from December 18 to 20, 2025, in Biema Wenchi in the Bono Region of Ghana.

Activities were planned for all three days, including the Holy Nikah, bachelor's night, floor dance, and refreshments.

The late TikToker was a fitness fanatic who posted photos of himself looking ripped on his account. His last post was shared a few weeks before his death, highlighting the abrupt nature of his passing.

Reactions to Jay Zee’s death

Wittyshub5 said:

"Accept my condolences 💐. Farida, take heart. May his soul rest peacefully."

Nhyiraba Rheeda❤️❤️ wrote:

"I don't know him, but I am very sad, and the wife to be is my namesake, hmmmm. Sorry, Farida."

💸Empress phiddy 🤩💖💸 commented:

"I don’t know you, but you made me cry. May your soul rest in peace, may Jannah Firdaus be your final home, bro 😭😭😭😭😭."

