TikTok personality Akosua Diqson stepped out in town with her associates to have a meal at a local eatery

In a video, the TikToker flaunted a new look after undergoing a makeover during the outing

Akosua Diqson's new physical look has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Popular Ghanaian social media personality Akosua Diqson has courted attention after she made a public appearance with a new look.

In a video shared by East Legon-based eatery The Dish Chop Bar

on their official TikTok page, the content creator was spotted at their premises with some female acquaintances and a little child.

She and her associates had visited the local food joint to share a meal during a regular outing.

Akosua Diqson, known for her tomboyishness, wore a T-shirt with jean trousers as she stepped aside from her crew to converse with an employee of the eatery, who filmed her with a smartphone.

As she approached the individual, the TikToker looked different from her usual appearances in public. It appeared that she had shaved her head and had intentionally decided to embrace a new bald personal look.

The video of Akosua Diqson showing off her bald look while visiting the local eatery is below:

Akosua Diqson announces breakup from Quecy Official

It can be recalled that Akosua Diqson announced that she had broken up with her rumoured boyfriend and colleague Quecy Official in an interview with famous blogger Zionfelix on June 24, 2025.

The social media personality established that she and her former partner had cut all ties and had not spoken for a month after their breakup.

She also alleged that her former partner had started a relationship with another woman after their split.

In previous interviews, Quecy Official had expressed her intentions to move forward with the relationship and marry Akosua Diqson.

The former couple even sparked marriage rumours after they shared videos showing Akosua showcasing what many believed to be her engagement ring.

Quecy Official told Kwaku Manu and ZionFelix that Akosua, who many knew to be a tomboy, became more feminine because of their partnership.

The video of Akosua Diqson announcing her breakup from Quecy Official is below:

Reactions to Akosua Diqson's new bald look

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

MaameTuesday commented:

"I thought it was someone’s father o😅."

Kwadwo's wife said:

"Oh, Ako, so you have really gone back to the brotherhood."

Dollar man wrote:

"It’s not nice, koraa."

Real Life Relationship Issues commented:

"The headteacher of Mpasaaso Senior High School."

Big Dear wrote:

"I thought it was Kofi Oduro."

Reuben commented:

"Back to default 😂."

