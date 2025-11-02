Salma Mumin announced the untimely passing of her father in a social media post on Saturday, November 1, 2025

Celebrity Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin announced the passing of her father on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

The Ghanaian actress took to her official Instagram page to break the news of her father's demise.

In an Instagram post, the bereaved actress shared a stock photo of a burning candle in the dark, which symbolises praying for the dead. Salma Mumin attached a short message which indicated her father was late.

She added emojis to show that she was sad and heartbroken over the loss of her father. She said:

"RIP father 😫💔."

Salma Mumin talks about relationship with parents

The popular Ghanaian actress once shared how the divorce of her parents affected her while she was growing up.

According to Salma Mumin, she needed to raise herself since neither of her parents seemed available to do the parenting at one point in her life.

“When I was in school, SSS, just like everyone had parents or guardians to come to visit them, I never had that. I had to be in school, eat the gari just like that. If food was coming or not coming when I went to school, that was it,” recalled Mumin.

“I can say I practically grew up by myself. I had to carry myself to the hospital when I was sick, and just keep things to myself because there was nobody to say them to. A whole lot.”

Ghanaians sympathise with Salma Mumin

After the actress shared the devastating news online, several netizens sympathised with her in the comment section. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

Euniceijeomaaku said:

"Awwww Sis 😢. My Prayers are with you 🙏. Love ❤️."

Ameyaw112 wrote:

"My condolences 😢."

Brelyevans said:

"Sending you love ❤️."

Hailliesumneyofficial wrote:

"Condolences, my darling, Take Heart 🌹."

Giovani caleb said:

"Oh, so sorry, Sis. Take heart."

Richardniiarmahquaye wrote:

"Ooops! Take Heart. It’s well."

Gloriaosarfo said:

"Aaaaaaw, my deepest condolences to you and your family, dear🙏🏾❤️💡🙏🏾."

Bloomabena wrote:

"So sorry, Salma, may the good Lord be your strength in this difficult moment 😢😢."

Hajjtahir1 said:

"Sorry for the loss. May Allah have mercy upon his soul, forgive his sins and grant him the highest rank in Jannah. Aameen, my condolences to you and the family."

Roselyn Ngissah loses her mum

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Roselyn Ngissah lost her mother, Elizabeth Ngissah and announced it on Monday, April 7, 2025.

The celebrated actress shared photos and paid tribute to her late mother with a lengthy eulogy on her Instagram page.

After she announced her mum's demise, several Ghanaians, including some celebrities, offered their condolences in the comment section of her post.

