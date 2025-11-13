Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality Let Them Say has sadly passed away at the age of 38

The TikToker's close friends announced her sudden demise with emotional posts on social media

Many netizens took to social media to mourn TikToker Let Them Say with tributes on TikTok

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Aisha Seidu, popularly known as Let Them Say, has sadly passed away at the age of 38.

Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality Let Them Say passes away. Photo source: @letthemesayjunior4

Source: TikTok

Close friends of the late controversial social media personality announced the news of her untimely demise on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The exact date and circumstances that led to Let Them Say's demise are still unknown. Her demise has sent many of her loved ones into a state of mourning.

The deceased's friend, Victoria Sadji, popularly known as Nana One, mourned the late TikToker's demise with emotional tributes and photos.

She also shared a photo of the late TikTok personality's obituary, which contained the information about her funeral service, which will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Anyaa Market in Awoshie, Accra.

The TikTok videos of Let Them Say's friends mourning her death are below:

TikToker Priscilla Larbi dies in El-Wak stampede

Popular TikToker Priscilla Larbi was reported to have been one of the dead victims of the unfortunate stampede at the El-Wak Stadium on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The TikTok personality was among six individuals, including Priscilla Akua Nyamalor, Midorse Matilda, and Yvonne Amoateng, who lost their lives in the tragic incident during the Ghana Armed Forces' annual recruitment exercise.

In total, 28 people were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment, with five reported to have been in the ICU, while 12 remained in critical condition.

Popular TikToker Priscilla Afia Larbi is reported to be among the six victims of the El-Wak Stadium stampede. Photo source: @priscilla_larbi

Source: TikTok

Friends of Priscilla, who had over 40,000 followers on TikTok before she died, mourned her tragic demise on social media with emotional tributes.

TikToker Bhig Toni Don announced the news of her demise with an old video of the deceased showing off her curvy figure.

Another TikToker, Daniel Nartey, also shared a video of the late Priscilla dancing in front of a television to popular musicians Nii Funny and Spanky's 2019 hit song, Broken Heart, inside a plush room.

Others also flooded the comment section of Priscilla's last TikTok post to express their grief over her untimely death.

Priscilla Afia Larbi's last TikTok post before her apparent death is below:

Below are the TikTok videos of friends mourning Midorse Matilda's sad death:

Netizens mourn TikToker Let Them Say's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Miss Becky commented:

"Oh hmm, Inna, may your soul rest in perfect peace. 😭😭😭😭"

Dorcy’s collections said:

"Oh, I saw her last week, Saturday, at a one-week celebration in my area. Like how?"

Nana Love wrote:

"Hmm, I still can’t believe it. 💔🥹"

Obaa Ohemaa wrote:

"May Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus."

El-Wak stampede victim Priscilla Nyamalor's friends mourn

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that El-Wak stampede victim Priscilla Nyamalor's friends mourned her demise.

Close friends of the deceased grieved over her loss with videos and emotional tributes on social media.

Many Ghanaians also took to TikTok to offer their condolences to the family of the late Priscilla Nyamalor.

Source: YEN.com.gh