Social media has been plunged into grief following the death of young TikTok creator Enzo Sabit, with many friends sharing heartbreaking videos mourning his demise

Known for creating content with his friends and taking occasional trips abroad, Enzo was reported dead on November 19, 2025, in a motorcycle accident

Ghanaians shared sorrowful reactions to the tragic news, with many calling on Allah to accept the young TikToker's soul into paradise

Young Ghanaian TikTok creator Enzo Sabit has sparked mourning on social media after he reportedly died in a motor accident.

News of his death went viral on the video-sharing platform on Wednesday, November 19, when it was first shared by TikToker Rich Gambo, a close friend of the deceased.

Gambo shared a collage of images and videos of some moments with Enzo.

He captioned the video: “Enzo, my hero, forever in my heart. May your soul rest in peace till we meet again. May Janna be your final destination, my hero💔😭🥹🥹. Baba Allah knows the best 💔🥹🥹🥹Allah, why do the good people always leave us?”

Rich Gambo shed more details on the tragedy in the comment section of his video.

Responding to queries, he stated that his friend died in a motorcycle crash.

Other content creators who knew the deceased, both offline and on TikTok shared videos mourning his death.

TikToker My Natu shared a viral video mourning Enzo that showed her weeping over the tragedy, garnering over 10,000 views and more than 1,000 likes in a span of 15 hours.

“May your soul rest in perfect peace ✌️ my bro, you can’t be forgotten 😭😭🙏🙏,” she captioned the post.

Below are the TikTok posts mourning Enzo Sabit's death.

Enzo Sabit was an up-and-coming TikToker who was often seen in videos with his friends having fun in their neighbourhood in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

He also took trips abroad occasionally, which appeared to be financed by his wealthy mother, with whom he was spotted in a few videos.

Below are some TikTok videos of Enzo on vacation.

Reactions to Enzo Sabit’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Enzo Sabit’s death.

ᏖᏋᏒᏒᎧᏒ🥂🪫 said:

"Enzo's death shocked me😭😭😭. I saw him that day but didn’t know he was going to die that day💔💔💔."

Hussaina Ahmed wrote:

"Ohh Sabit, may Allah be pleased with your soul 😢."

Ladesma commented:

"Oh my God 🥺, why are young people dying these days? May Allah have mercy on all gone souls."

TikToker Abena Charlotte passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Abena Charlotte, popularly known as Biggest Abena, died following an alleged attack from her boyfriend.

According to reports, Abena had a furious row with Sylvester Sowah, her boyfriend, leading to him allegedly attacking her at their home in Abompe New Site in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Following news of her demise, friends of the late TikToker took to social media to mourn, with many sharing their fondest memories of her.

