A popular Nigerian chef and influencer, Victoria Agu, known as Chef Vicky, has reportedly passed away in a boat accident, stirring sorrow on social media.

Popular Nigerian influencer, Chef Vicky, reportedly passes away on December 30, 2025, after a boat accident in Lagos Island. Image credit: @sweetpotkitchen

The founder of Sweet Pot Nigeria, a luxury private dining chef service, was identified as one of the six people killed when a boat capsized on the Igbologun Water Channel in Lagos on December 30, 2025.

Chef Vicky’s death was reported by popular Nigerian blog Gistreel, which shared a post on January 2 announcing her as one of the unfortunate victims of the accident.

“The culinary world mourns as Victoria Agu is confirmed among the victims of a recent boat mishap in Lagos. Widely admired for her mastery of both local and international cuisines, the talented chef had only just introduced her own spice line. Her passing has left friends, colleagues, and loved ones heartbroken,” they wrote on Facebook.

According to a statement from the Lagos State Waterways Authority and the National Inland Waterways Authority, an accident involving a Savvy marine passenger boat occurred at about 8:35 p.m. on December 30 while the vessel was en route from the Ilashe Beach House.

Authorities responded to a distress call and rescued four passengers, while six were declared dead on the scene.

The statement added that preliminary investigations determined that the tragedy was caused by a collision between the boat and a submerged object.

Who was Chef Vicky?

Chef Vicky was a popular Nigerian influencer and chef, widely known as the Chief Executive Officer of the Sweet Pot Kitchen.

She branded herself as a luxury private chef and specialised in throwing private parties, brunches, and buffets for her high-end clients.

Chef Vicky also operated a separate company known as SPK meals, which provided homemade Nigerian food for customers.

The popular influencer, who had over 53,000 followers on her Instagram page, recently introduced her own line of spices, Chef V’s spices.

Tragically, she was working on the day of her passing as her final video on social media was recorded on December 30.

It showed her catering a private family event after preparing her luxury meals for her customers.

The video, set to Celebration by Kool and the Gang, was geotagged Lagos Island, indicating her death occurred when she was returning after completing her gig.

Netizens flooded the comments section of the video to express their sorrow over her death, with many praying for God’s protection over them as they hustle to make it in life.

