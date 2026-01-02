Regina Daniels found herself at the centre of online attention after photos of her with a new man surfaced, leaving many wondering if she had truly moved on from her past relationship

The Ghanaian blogger claimed the man was a UK citizen and well-established, a detail that further fueled curiosity about who he really was

The post also questioned large age gaps in relationships, subtly hinting that this may have played a role in Regina’s previous romance

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is trending online after pictures of her with her supposed new man surfaced online.

Viral photos of Regina Daniels with another man set social media abuzz. Image credit: thosecalledcelebs, Regina Daniels (Instagram)

The photos, which have quickly gone viral, show Regina Daniels with a young man with dreadlocks at what seems to be a private event.

Popular Ghanaian Instagram blogger thosecalledcelebs posted the photos on Instagram.

The caption included hints about Regina’s love life and referred to the new man as “someone special.”

In the pictures, the pair look relaxed and happy, smiling for the camera and standing close together, which has sparked immediate speculation among fans.

Ghanaian blogger praised Regina Daniels' new relationship

The blogger wrote:

"Chai! My LIBRA QUEEN PAPABI. Moving on is not a big deal for us. I learned the guy is a UK citizen and well-established ☺️. Chai! Papa Ned! Eat your jet jollof alone wae.

They look good together, ankasa. No man or woman has the right to be older than their partner by more than 10 years. Maximum should be a 10-year difference. You both grow together ❤️.”

Early reports suggest that the man with Regina Daniels is a UK citizen, but his name and background details have not been confirmed yet.

Neither Regina Daniels nor her team have publicly confirmed the identity of the new man, but the photos shared by thosecalledcelebs have already caused a big reaction.

Regina Daniels has been relatively quiet on her official social media accounts since the controversy surrounding her past relationship last year.

The trending photos mark her first significant public sighting with a new partner, fueling ongoing discussions about her personal life.

Right now, more details have yet to be known, and fans are eager to see if Regina will address the photos herself.

For now, social media remains fascinated by the images of the actress and the mysterious UK man, with many calling it one of the biggest celebrity moments of the week.

Regina Daniels purchased a mansion after divorce

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has acquired for herself and her family a new luxury mansion amid reports of a turbulent marriage with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The purchase of a new home came a few days after Regina Daniels accused her husband of domestic violence, which he denied.

In a post on social media, Regina Daniels shared images of her new home and stated that she is regarded as a queen in her house.

The 24-year-old actress's caption caught the attention of many on social media.

Ned Nwoko allegedly refuses to accept Regina Daniels' bride price amid their marriage issues. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Ned Nwoko rejected Regina Daniels bride price

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko has allegedly rejected Regina Daniels' bride price from her family.

This came after the young actress disclosed that she doesn't feel safe in her husband's house.

Some social media users have commented on Regina Daniels' family's Instagram post, which has sparked conversations online.

