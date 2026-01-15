Ghanaians on social media jabbed self-styled prophet and TikToker Ebo Noah, after appearing visibly upset at the Adentan Circuit Court for his second court hearing

The TikToker, who rose to prominence after predicting a worldwide flood on December 25, 2025, was arrested on December 31 on the orders of the IGP

On January 15, 2026, he was granted bail of GH₵100,000 with two sureties and is expected to reappear in March for case disclosure proceedings

Ghanaian content creator and self-styled prophet, Ebo Noah, was jabbed by social media users after he appeared to be angry at the Adentan High Court on January 15, 2026.

Ebo Noah faces heckles online as he arrives at the Adentan Circuit Court on January 15 for a hearing. Image credit: @stateofghaffairs, @blogwithmcb

Source: TikTok

The popular TikToker, whose real name is Evans Eshun, rose to prominence after sharing details of an alleged flood vision he had received from almighty God.

In a series of videos, he warned that God had promised to destroy the Earth with a global flood on December 25, 2025, and had assigned him to build arks to save the faithful, like the Biblical Noah had done.

A day before the prophesied flood, the self-styled prophet claimed that it would no longer happen, explaining that God had changed his mind and would no longer destroy the world due to his fasting and prayers.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Ebo was arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

The IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team carried out his arrest and charged the content creator with false communication, deliberately misleading the public, and publishing false news with the intent to cause fear and panic.

He appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court on January 2, when the case was adjourned to January 15, with an order for a psychiatric evaluation to be carried out on him.

Ghanaians heckle Ebo Noah after court appearance

On January 15, 2026, the self-styled prophet made his second court appearance before the Adentan Circuit Court at Frafraha.

Videos showed him arriving in the custody of officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

As Ebo Noah, who was handcuffed, was escorted from the car to the court premises, he appeared to be in a foul mood, a stark contrast from his usual appearance.

The video stirred reactions on social media as many Ghanaians playfully jabbed the content creator over his demeanour.

A sound of people clamouring that Ebo Noah open up the ark for them to enter was superimposed on the video, eliciting humorous reactions online.

Below is the TikTok video of Ebo Noah being heckled at the Adentan Circuit Court.

After the court proceedings, reports emerged that the court granted Ebo Noah bail of GH₵100,000 with two sureties, one of whom is to be justified with landed property.

He is to reappear in the second week of March for a case disclosure, where the prosecution team would present all relevant evidence and documents for their case.

Below is an Instagram video of Ebo Noah’s lawyer speaking about the latest developments in his case.

Ebo Noah appears at the Rapperholic concert on December 25, 2025, a day after calling off his global flood prophecy. Image credit: @zionfelix, @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Ebo Noah appears at Rapperholic

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah appeared at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert on December 25.

A video of the self-styled prophet on stage at the event surfaced on social media a day after he called off the global flood, sparking outrage online.

Source: YEN.com.gh