Koo Fori, in a video, was spotted arriving on Bryt TV's premises with a brand new expensive white 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew

The Efiewura series actor entered his furnished office, decorated with portraits of himself and a glass shelf with multiple products

Per checks on the internet, the 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew, which has a 2.7l EcoBoost engine, has a starting price of $40,950

Famous Ghanaian actor Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, popularly known as Koo Fori courted attention with his latest video on social media.

The actor, renowned for his role as a drunkard in the popular Ghanaian local comedy-drama series Efiewura, took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself arriving at the premises of Bryt TV, a television station under the Joy Daddy Multimedia broadcasting brand, which is located at Taifa in Greater Accra Region.

In the video, Koo Fori, who is the general manager of Bryt TV, made a big entrance as he cruised in a white expensive and luxurious 2018 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew.

After arriving at the television station's premises, the Efiewura TV series actor, who sported a multi-coloured short-sleeved shirt, white trousers, and Burberry check-pattern round-toe loafers with dark sunglasses, got down from the luxurious truck and proceeded to his plush corporate office.

Koo Fori made his way into his fully furnished office, decorated with pencil portraits of himself and a glass shelf with multiple products produced by Joy Industries Limited.

The Efiewura TV series actor began engaging in a prayer session before sitting in his chair to start his activities for the day.

Per checks on the internet, the Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew, which has a 2.7-litre EcoBoost engine has a starting price of $40,950 depending on the trim and options available for the potential buyer.

Below is the video of Koo Fori arriving at his office with his expensive vehicle:

Koo Fori's Ford F-150 car stirs reactions

Koo Fori's new Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

