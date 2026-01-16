Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has announced the death of his youngest sister in an emotional Facebook post on January 16, 2026

In the heartbreaking tribute, he stated that she travelled to the United Kingdom as a passenger but was returning home to Ghana in a casket

Chairman COKA's announcement of his sister's death evoked sorrow on social media, with many Ghanaians consoling him and his family

New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), stirred sorrow on social media after announcing the death of his sister.

Ghanaian politician Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA) announces the death of his youngest sister, Naana, on January 16, 2026. Image credit: OdenehoKwakuAppiah

In a heartwrenching post shared on Facebook on Friday, January 16, 2026, he announced that his youngest sister, Naana, had passed away in the United Kingdom.

COKA mourned his sister’s passing, noting she had travelled on a British Airways flight but was now returning without a seat number, in a casket in the cargo hold.

“Lord, help me understand how short my life is, so I may always remember how fragile I am. My youngest sister travelled to the UK, seated in 21A on British Airways. She will return home without a seat number. This world is not our home. Rest well, Naana, till we meet again. Coka, I care,” he wrote.

The sad news of the death of COKA’s sister stirred sorrowful responses online as many Ghanaians took to the comments section to commiserate with his family.

The Facebook post announcing COKA’s sister’s death is below.

COKA donates to ailing veteran actor

The tragedy that befell COKA’s family occurred weeks after he grabbed headlines for donating items to ailing Kumawood actor and director Kwaku Twumasi.

The politician led a team on December 30, 2025, to visit the legend at his residence and gift him items for the holiday, including rice, oil, and some cash.

Addressing Kwaku Twumasi and his wife, COKA shared his admiration for him and noted that he played a big role in inspiring him during his youthful days before he ventured into politics.

The TikTok video of COKA at Kwaku Twumasi’s home is below.

Reactions to COKA mourning sister’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah’s sister.

Belinda Sarpong said:

"Rest in peace to all gone souls 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. My condolences 💐, COKA, I care 💯💯💯."

Osei Joseph wrote:

"Such a beautiful soul, may her soul find favour with our maker. My condolences to you and your family."

George Opoku Amponsah commented:

"Please accept my sincerest condolences, Chairman. Kafra, kafra, kafra."

Vivian Prempeh said:

"Chairman, tell me it's not true. Is it your sister that you brought here, for whom you were looking for an apartment?"

Kwame Nti wrote:

"My deepest condolences to you, Bro. The Lord console you during this difficult time. May Naana rest in eternal bliss."

Osei Bimpong Godfred commented:

"Oh, such a beautiful lady. My thoughts are with you, Chairman."

AL James said:

"Teach us to number our days, hmmm. RIP, my dear sister."

NPP politician Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah pays a courtesy visit to donate items to veteran Kumawood actor, Kwaku Twumasi. Image credit: @abrewananatv

President Mahama loses brother

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama's UK-based brother, Malik, had tragically passed away.

He reportedly died in the early hours of July 18, 2025, in Ghana, after a short visit to his family in his country of birth.

