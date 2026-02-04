Obofour: Another Alleged Sidechick Pops Up Amid Queen Ciara and Maame Sika Saga

Reverend Obofour, the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Church (APC), has come under heavy scrutiny on social media following rumours that he has extramarital relationships with other ladies.

been deepened with the emergence of another alleged sidechick.

Rumours of Obofour being in an alleged secret relationship with socialite and entrepreneur Maame Sika began following her controversial birthday post to the man of God on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Maame Sika celebrates Reverend Obofour's birthday

During Obofour's milestone celebration, Maame Sika shared a recent photo of herself with the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) on her official Snapchat page.

In the post reshared on Instagram by blogger Hiz Sarpomaah Official, Maame Sika and Obofour wore all-white outfits and gave a stern look as they stood close to each other and posed for the camera.

In a subsequent post, Maame Sika caused a stir, referring to herself as 'Sofo Maame,' translated as 'pastor's wife' in English.

She also shared a video of herself flaunting her beauty, along with a photo of Obofour preaching before his congregation at the Anointed Palace Chapel.

Maame Sika's birthday post for Obofour reignited longstanding rumours of the socialite being involved in a secret affair with the preacher, who has been married to his wife, Queen Ciara, for many years.

The Instagram post showing Maame Sika's birthday message to Reverend Obofour is below:

Reverend Obofour addresses cheating allegations

Speaking before his congregation at the Anointed Palace Chapel on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Reverend Obofour slammed critics for deducing from Maame Sika's post that he was in an alleged affair with her.

He accused his critics of smearing his image by peddling falsehoods about his marriage on social media.

He also addressed allegations of fathering twins with another woman outside his marriage.

The TikTok videos of Reverend Obofour addressing the cheating allegations are below:

Ohemaa Kwartemaa alleges extramarital affair with Obofour

The new lady, known as Ohemaa Kwartemaa, claims to have dated Obofour as one of his extra-marital affairs for about 10 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh