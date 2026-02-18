Nigerian content creator Marion Chidubem Agwulonu has passed away after a reported battle with serious health issues

The news of the late member of the Agwulonu twins' untimely death was announced on social media on February 17, 2026

The news of Marion Chidubem Agwulonu's demise has evoked sadness among colleagues and fans on social media

Marion Chidubem, one-half of the popular Nigerian content creators, the Agwulonu twins, has passed away at the age of 22.

Renowned Nigerian content creators Jose and Jesse of the Sol twins duo announced the untimely death of Marion Chidubem Agwulonu on their official Instagram page on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

What happened to Chidubem Marion Agwulonu?

The exact circumstances leading to Marion's death remain unknown, with the Sol twins failing to provide more information about the tragedy.

However, some reports indicate that she had been battling some health issues and had undergone multiple surgeries in the past.

According to Ghanaian musician Kudjoe Daze's post on Threads, the funeral service for the popular content creator will be held in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State, Southeastern Nigeria, on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Marion's body will be laid in state at the compound of her father, Sir Ambrose Agwulonu of Umuogbe Umuanuma Nguru's residence in Imo State, before a funeral mass at the Sacred Heart Parish at the Nguru Centre in Aboh Mbaise.

On Instagram, the Sol Twins shared a serene image of the late Marion against a heavenly backdrop, along with another photo of themselves with the deceased and her twin sister, Maureen Chidumebi, from a scene in an old skit.

In a sad post that accompanied the photos, they shared how their colleague's struggles through her health issues and untimely death had emotionally impacted them.

They wrote:

"Heaven gained an angel, but our hearts lost a rare soul. Watching you fight through pain and surgeries showed us your strength, but God chose to give you rest instead."

"As twins, this one cut deeper than words can explain. We can’t even imagine the weight your sister carries right now."

"You may be gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Rest peacefully, beautiful soul. Till we meet again 🕊️🤍."

The Instagram post announcing Chidubem Marion Agwulonu's death is below:

Chidubem Marion Agwulonu's death stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jodian_adira_pantry commented:

"Sigh. Oh wow. The route none of us can escape. And even though we know it's a road we all have to travel on, the pain we all feel when our loved ones go on before us is indescribable. My condolences to you all."

Samuelchibuike00 said:

"Sad moment, but there’s hope for the dead. Soon, we will all welcome all our dead loved ones back to life. Until then, let’s continue to endure and pray for our loved ones whom we lost in death."

Chekwasmichaels wrote:

"Kai🕊️. Rest in peace, Nne."

TikTok twins Vim Gloria and Glorita die

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok twins Vim Gloria and Glorita died in a serious car accident on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

The twins and two others reportedly passed away while travelling on the Asamankese-Adeiso road.

Many Ghanaian social media users took to TikTok to mourn Vim Gloria and Glorita after their untimely demise.

