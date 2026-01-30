Osaagyefo Dr Agyemang Badu, Paramount Chief of Dormaa, has rewarded the best graduating student of the University of Energy and Allied Sciences (UENR) with a new car

According to him, the award was to encourage and inspire staff and continuing students to strive towards achieving academic excellence

Scores of netizens have taken to various social media to congratulate the valedictorian and commend the Paramount Chief for his impressive initiative

The Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Council, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, has rewarded the valedictorian of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Ms Jennifer Addo, with a brand-new car.

According to the Paramount Chief, the award was in fulfilment of a promise he had made earlier to the university to recognise students who excelled in their academic pursuits

Osagyefo Dr Agyemang Badu II presents a brand-new car to UENR valedictorian, Ms Jennifer Addo, in Sunyani. Photo credit: Voice of KNUST/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The brand-new Toyota Levin Hybrid was presented to Ms Addo during a brief ceremony on the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) campus in Sunyani.

The Chemistry student graduated with a first-class degree and a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.95. She was also presented with a cash prize of Ghc 5000.

Speaking at the brief event, Osagyefo Dr Agyemang Badu II, who also serves as Chairman of the university’s Council, urged other students to draw inspiration from Ms Addo’s impressive achievement and strive to replicate it. He said:

"This award is to encourage every other student to look up to you and take inspiration from the impressive feat you have achieved, and do the same. That way, we all will achieve the success we want."

A moment of recognition as the Dormaa Paramount Chief rewards outstanding academic performance at UENR. Photo credit: Osaagyefo Dr Agyemang Badu/Facebook

Source: UGC

The gesture was warmly received by members of staff and the entire student body, who described it as a strong motivation to strive for academic excellence.

Watch the X video here:

Reactions to Dormaahene rewarding UENR valedictorian

Scores of people have taken to various social media, particularly X, to share kind words with the valedictorian, Ms Addo and also commend the Paramount Chief for his impressive initiative. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the comments below.

The New Ghana commented:

"After this gesture, other schools will consider mentioning UENR in their debates."

Travel and see noted:

"Somebody made a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.0 at the University of Cape Coast (UCC). I understand the Vice Chancellor only gave him Ghc 1000."

Pontifex Maximus said:

"When excellence is recognised and rewarded, it becomes enough motivation in itself. Kudos to Dormahene."

Flame commented:

"Nana has done very well with this inspiring award. This is the way to go."

Kwame01 noted:

"You people are abusing the word brand new, everything is brand new now."

Tesla opined:

"This is impressive and must be emulated by other traditional leaders."

