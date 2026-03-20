Ghanaian mogul Ibrahim Mahama has warmed hearts on social media after a video showing his encounter with R2Bees surfaced online

The businessman displayed his humble nature as he was spotted casually conversing with the music duo and other members of their team

Social media users who reacted to the video also spoke about how the brother of the President responded when a young man attempted to bow before him as a sign of respect

Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has garnered attention after a video of him abroad surfaced online.

It showed the moment he met the Ghanaian music duo, R2Bees, during a trip overseas.

Ibrahim Mahama links with R2Bees abroad. Photo source: Ibrahim Mahama/Instagram, @yocharleyofficial/TikTok

Source: UGC

A now-viral video captured Paedae and Mugeez, along with members of their team, looking star-struck as they met and interacted with the businessman.

One member of the team, who could not contain his joy, even attempted to bow, but was quickly stopped as Ibrahim Mahama admonished him to rise to his feet.

He then continued his conversation with the individuals, who stood attentively listening to him.

At the time of writing, the video of the incident, which highlights Ibrahim Mahama’s humility, was captioned:

"Ibrahim Mahama has been spotted spending time with Ghanaian music duo R2Bees in Italy. The unexpected link-up between business and entertainment has caught the attention of fans, sparking conversations online."

Engineers & Planners CEO Ibrahim Mahama owns a vast fleet of vehicles including cars and boats. Photo source: IbrahimMahama71

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Mahama has become a favourite among many Ghanaians and has undertaken several impactful philanthropic initiatives across the country. In November 2024, he donated a brand-new 35-seater bus to his alma mater, Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO), to help address the school’s transportation challenges.

Watch the TikTok video below of Ibrahim Mahama meeting R2Bees

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama meeting R2Bees

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared praise for Ibrahim Mahama, commending his display of humility despite his wealth. YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians following his encounter with R2Bees:

Yaw Dwarkwaa opined:

“Truly rich people do not brag, so he quickly prevented the young man from bowing to him, even though the gesture was a sign of respect. This is how it should be—it should not be as though the rich lord themselves over the poor and tend to look down on others. Thank you, Ibrahim Mahama; you are an inspiration to many people in the country.”

Kingboat asked:

“Is that not Lawyer Bobby?”

James Kweku Darko added:

“Simple man! I just love his personality.”

Tigergis commented:

“Baba Kalito. Man is on another level.”

TGN Studios added:

“They want to fool Ibrahim.”

Ibrahim Mahama drives Lamborghini Aventador

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that Ibrahim Mahama drove his Lamborghini Aventador SV at high speed on a mostly deserted road at night.

The Aventador SV, known for its exceptional speed and sleek design, drew attention from viewers.

Ibrahim Mahama was heard speaking about the car he was driving in the video, with residents urging him to be cautious.

Source: YEN.com.gh