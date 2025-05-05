Businessman Ibrahim Mahama left many of his fans in awe when he showed off his driving skills in a video

He was spotted driving his Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce Coupé at top speed along a lonely road

Many people admired his driving skills, while others raised safety concerns and urged him to slow down

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has once again captured public attention with a video of him driving his luxurious Lamborghini Aventador SV at high speed on a deserted road at night.

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts driving skills

In the caption of the Instagram post, the founder of Engineers & Planners asked his thousands of followers which one of them was brave enough to take a seat in the passenger seat.

The mining company boss also noted that the car he was driving in the dark was a Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce Coupé.

"Who is Brave Enough to be in the Passenger Seat? Lamborghini Aventador SV 😆😆🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️," he wrote in the video's caption.

In the video, Ibrhaim Mahama was seen confidently manoeuvring the supercar on a dark and not-so-busy road in the streets of Accra, while highlighting both his driving skills and the vehicle's impressive performance.

The Lamborghini Aventador SV, known for its exceptional speed and sleek design, is a testament to Mahama's penchant for high-end automobiles.

The video, showing off the exceptional speed of the vehicle as well as its sleek design, showed that he was interested in high-end automobiles.

Mahama, the brother of President John Dramani Mahama, also showed that he was no stranger to luxury vehicles, as he was known to show off his luxury collection of expensive vehicles constantly.

Below is the footage of Ibrahim Mahama in his Lamborghini:

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's sports car

The video sparked admiration and excitement among social media users, with many expressing awe at both the car and Mahama's daring driving.

Others were concerned about his safety as they pleaded with him to slow down.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Ibrahim Mahama showing off his driving skills:

_nya_joekesh said:

"Baba slow down abeg, you be national asset 😂🥹❤️🔥."

richprince55 said:

"I will be brave only if I am the driver 😂."

roipaps said:

"My boss , instead of putting the power down on public roads how's about u create a race track or speed way for car enthusiasts like yourself to put their machines to the test."

scorpion_5366 said:

"Enjoy your money, you deserve everything in life :: Don't mind the Yaanoms who hate competition, they hate to see other tribes going higher than them . Ibrahim Mahama has come to Stay ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Injured Bantama SDA SHS student appeals

YEN.com.gh also reported that Suzzy Pinamang, a Bantama SDA senior high school student, made a heartfelt plea for help after an incident left her blind in one eye.

According to her, she was accidentally shot in the face by a schoolmate with a gun, an event that has since caused her immense physical pain and emotional trauma.

In a video shared online that has been trending, the visibly distressed SHS student called on Mahama and Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong to come to her aid.

